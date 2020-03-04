The Capitals were booked for five penalties and were shorthanded four times in the middle frame, which started with them leading by a goal and ended with them trailing 3-2. Although only one infraction resulted in a goal, the Flyers outshot the hosts 18-8 in the period and utterly changed the momentum of the game.

Hopes of a comeback fell flat in the third, when Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov beat Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby with a snipe 6:36 into the period before center Scott Laughton sealed the game when his shot deflected off Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s skate with 5:45 remaining.

The loss left the Capitals (40-20-6, 86 points) just one point clear of the surging Flyers (39-20-7) in the Metropolitan. The Penguins (38-21-6) are four points back with a game in hand.

The defeat also marked the ninth consecutive game in which the Capitals have allowed at least three goals. Meanwhile, the Flyers scored four or more goals for the seventh straight game, the first time they have accomplished that in more than 27 years.

In a night dominated by special-teams play, the Capitals were unable to take advantage of their opportunities and failed to minimize the Flyers’ chances. The teams combined for 14 penalties and 40 penalty minutes, and the Flyers converted one of their five power plays; the Capitals came up empty on their five chances with the man advantage, mustering just three shots on goal.

Tom Wilson picked up two fighting majors, one late in the first period and the other late in the second. While the fights may have energized the home crowd, they couldn’t stop the on-ice miscues.

After a strong start, Washington started to slip in a wild, chippy second period. The Capitals held a 1-0 lead before minor penalties let the Flyers back in the game. Travis Konecny tied the score at 1 with a power-play goal for Philadelphia on a rebound 7:06 into the second period.

The Flyers had nearly scored the tying goal less than a minute earlier, when Konecny threw a shot on net and the puck disappeared under Holtby’s pads as the goaltender was pushed into the net. While the Flyers celebrated, the referee signaled no-goal. After a lengthy review, the call on the ice stood because of inconclusive evidence that the puck crossed the goal line.

The tying goal changed the momentum and the Flyers rode it through the end of the period, scoring again just seconds after their power play expired after the Capitals’ fourth minor penalty of the period. Kevin Hayes punched in the goal at 14:48 after a nifty kick pass from Derek Grant at the front of the net.

The Flyers extended their lead to 3-1 at 17:05 when Tyler Pitlick beat Holtby on an odd-man rush.

Garnet Hathaway pulled the Capitals back within one goal, scoring on a nice feed from Wilson at 18:32. It was as artistic as the hosts’ first goal, but it was the last time they would light the lamp.

The Capitals’ opening goal came on a perfectly executed sequence from start to finish. It started with Holtby’s quick outlet pass to Carl Hagelin on the left wing. The winger pushed the puck ahead to Richard Panik near the slot, where Panik found a trailing Lars Eller, who beat Brian Elliott 5:51 into the first period.

It was Eller’s 16th goal and 38th point, tying the career high for points he recorded during the 2017-18 season.