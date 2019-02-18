The penalty box has been a bugaboo for the Washington Capitals this season, a place they can’t seem to stay out of no matter how much they lament their frequent trips there. And after Sunday’s third period started with the team down a man, Washington kept putting itself on that situation with terrible results.

The Capitals put the Ducks on three power plays in the first five minutes of the third period and Anaheim scored on two of them, turning a tied game into an eventual 5-2 blowout loss for Washington. The Ducks hadn’t scored more than two goals in any of their past six games, but their offense came alive against the porous Capitals.

Washington’s most significant loss might have come in the second period. After skating three shifts coming out of first intermission, forward T.J. Oshie was ruled out for the rest of the game with an undisclosed “upper-body” injury. Oshie has had five concussions in his career, including one earlier this season, but this wasn’t a head injury, though it’s unclear exactly what the injury is. Entering Sunday night, Oshie had scored five goals with 11 assists in his past 13 games, one of Washington’s most productive players of late. The team plays in Los Angeles on Monday night.

With 27 seconds left in the second period, Capitals forward Tom Wilson was called for goaltender interference, but Wilson immediately objected that Ducks forward Corey Perry had pushed him into Ryan Miller. Whether he had a case, Washington started the third period shorthanded, Adam Henrique scored his second goal of the game on a goal-mouth scramble 37 seconds into it.

Capitals forward Dmitrij Jaskin was then assessed a tripping minor 3:02 into the period, and the Ducks again scored shortly into their man-advantage. Perry did the honors this time to give Anaheim a 4-2 lead. Defenseman Matt Niskanen was called for tripping for another minor penalty less than a minute after that goal. Washington successfully weathered that penalty kill, but the damage was already done. Jakob Silfverberg’s second goal of the game rounded out the scoring for the Ducks with 5:05 to play.

Washington, which has taken the second-most minor penalties in the NHL this season with 211 through 59 games, started the night on the right side of the penalty differential. A tripping infraction by Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm put the Capitals on a power play just 2:58 into the game, and exactly two minutes later, captain Alex Ovechkin fired a one-timer from the left faceoff circle past Miller. That marked Ovechkin’s 40th goal of the season, the 10th time he has scored at least 40 in a season. The only player with more is all-time great Wayne Gretzky, who had 12 40-goal campaigns. After Ovechkin failed to score a goal in the first four games out of the bye week to start the month, he now has three in the past four games.

But the rest of the first period became about goaltender Braden Holtby. A year ago, this was the site of one of his worst moments. He allowed three goals on nine shots in 25 minutes and was pulled in the second period, the third time he’d been yanked in a span of six starts. It was after that game that the Capitals turned the net over to understudy Philipp Grubauer for a stretch, and then the two split time for the rest of the regular season.

Holtby would now say that experience ultimately made him better, and he has been especially sharp so far this month. He entered Sunday’s game with a .926 save percentage and a 2.35 goals against average in his past six starts, and as his teammates played loose in front of him to start the game, he made 16 saves to maintain Washington’s 1-0 lead through first intermission. But as the Capitals continued to allow quality scoring chances, the Ducks eventually broke through.

Washington had two opportunities to extend their lead early in the second period, when Ovechkin and center Nicklas Backstrom both got loose on breakaways that Miller stopped. Then, 6:26 into the frame, Henrique deflected defenseman Brandon Montour’s point shot after a won draw to tie the game. On a rush into the Capitals’ zone less than eight minutes later, Silfverberg snuck behind Washington’s defense and was all alone in front of Holtby, where he tapped in a pass from Henrique to lift Anaheim to a 2-1 lead.

The Ducks have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. They dismissed their coach a week ago, and General Manager Bob Murray took over behind the bench for the rest of the campaign. That’s part of what has made the Capitals so frustrating: Three nights after Washington had one of its most complete performances in a 5-1 win against San Jose, one of the NHL’s top teams, the club had a sloppy outing against lesser competition. Defenseman John Carlson’s ninth goal of the season ensured the game was tied going into second intermission, but a sloppy, penalty-ridden third was the team’s undoing.