It was the quintessential trap game, and the Washington Capitals fell right into it. In front a sparse South Florida crowd and coming off one of their best games of the season, the Capitals fell flat Monday night against the Florida Panthers, a team out of the playoff race and with nothing to play for. Washington’s 5-3 loss snapped a four-game winning streak, and it marked a missed opportunity.

The Capitals would have clinched the Metropolitan Division crown for a fourth straight year with a victory. Fortunately for them, because the New York Islanders lost in regulation to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they didn’t lose any of their three-point cushion and can clinch the division in their next game, against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Most disappointing was that the Capitals’ best players were their worst Monday night. Washington’s star-studded duo of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom were on the ice for each of the Panthers’ four goals in the first two periods. The game was a 4-0 blowout through 40 minutes, but the Capitals answered with a three-goal third period to give the Panthers a late scare. Vincent Trocheck’s empty-net goal with less than 30 seconds left ultimately sealed the result.

Though Florida is going to miss the playoffs for a third straight year, it’s a deceptively difficult opponent with several highly skilled players in the lineup, including captain Aleksander Barkov, who has a whopping 93 points this season. The Panthers won the teams’ first two meetings, and Florida was coming off an impressive 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins, the team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Washington had just beaten the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning in an uber-intense matchup, and from puck drop Monday, in front of a sleepy BB&T Center crowd, the Capitals struggled to replicate the game they flashed two nights earlier.

With just three games left in the regular season, Coach Todd Reirden gave the nod to backup goaltender Pheonix Copley in what could be his final start of the year. Copley caught a little bit of a bad break 13:48 into the game, when a Panthers dump-in glanced off an official and to defenseman Henrik Borgstrom, whose pass to Colton Sceviour deflected off Sceviour’s skates and then to Frank Vatrano in the slot. Vatrano’s shot sailed over Copley’s glove for his 24th goal of the season, lifting Florida to a 1-0 lead.

The Capitals fell into a two-goal hole 3:34 into the second period. Backstrom won a defensive-zone faceoff, but then Panthers winger Evgenii Dadonov poked the puck away from defenseman Matt Niskanen. Backstrom was directly in front of the net and got his stick on the puck, but he turned it over to Jonathan Huberdeau, who shot it past Copley. Backstrom had been the last Washington player to touch the puck on Florida’s first goal, too.

The Capitals’ top players were again on the ice for a Panthers tally 12:01 into the second period. Vatrano had been assessed a minor for holding the stick, awarding Washington a power play. Backstrom lost the faceoff, and Trocheck skated around Evgeny Kuznetsov before beating Copley with a snap shot shorthanded. The Panthers had a commanding lead the first two times they played the Capitals, but both times, Washington rallied to force overtime. Florida tried to prevent any chance of that Monday with its third goal of the second period, which came when former Capitals forward Troy Brouwer finished a tic-tac-toe passing sequence.

Through two periods, Backstrom and Ovechkin had an abysmal minus-four rating. Defenseman John Carlson and right wing Tom Wilson were close behind with minus-threes.

Those players responded in the final frame. First, Kuznetsov deflected Carlson’s shot 10:55 into the period. That gave Carlson 70 points on the season, a career high. Then Backstrom’s goal with 3:35 to play trimmed the Panthers’ lead to two before Jakub Vrana’s made it a one-goal game 74 seconds later, injecting some life back into the Capitals’ bench. The rally ultimately fell short in Washington’s final road game of the regular season.