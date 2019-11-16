Vrana did the one thing the Capitals had failed to do all night — make Halak look bad. He deked the goalie out of position, then dragged the puck across the crease before flipping it to the back of the net. Holtby then stopped Chris Wagner to end it.

AD

AD

The Capitals put 44 shots on Halak, a season high. Holtby was tested just 23 times, making 21 saves.

The late heroics from Oshie and Vrana helped Washington (15-3-4) avoid a second straight defeat, following Friday’s loss at home to Montreal. The Bruins (12-3-5) have one win in their past six games but still lead the Atlantic Division with 29 points.

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said ahead of Saturday’s result that this stretch of three games in four nights would be a major challenge for his team. The Capitals have answered just about every challenge put to them thus far with a league-high 32 points, so the coach welcomed a new kind of adversity.

AD

The Bruins struck first on Charlie Coyle’s strike at the 11:32 mark of the first period. The lead lasted less than three minutes before Travis Boyd, recalled earlier in the day from Hershey, tied it with a skillful deflection. Boyd arrived in a salary-cap related move due to injuries to Nic Dowd (hand) and Carl Hagelin (upper body).

AD

Before the game, Reirden said the team hasn’t been able to create as much on the offensive end — scoring only two goals while on five-on-five play against Philadelphia and Montreal combined. Boyd, the coach hoped, would give the group the spark it needed. He did, briefly, and now has five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games with the Capitals this season.

“His numbers have been really good,” Reirden said. “He’s been able to produce when given the opportunity and create some offense for us and I think it is a really good situation for him.”

AD

David Pastrnak restored Boston’s lead at 3:30 of the second period, beating Holtby for his 17th goal of the season.

Boyd’s arrival, one game after the salary cap-strapped Capitals dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen due to injuries, allowed the Capitals to have a 12 healthy forwards after they reassigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Tyler Lewington to Hershey. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was recalled, along with Boyd. In a temporary move swapping Samsonov and Vanecek, the Capitals were able to save the cap space needed to recall Boyd.

AD

Both Dowd and Hagelin are considered day-to-day and neither made the trip to Boston. They will be reevaluated Sunday. Dowd has missed two games, Hagelin five.

AD

In addition to putting Boyd in Saturday’s lineup, the Capitals shook up their forward lines, reuniting their top six from the team’s 2018 Stanley Cup finals in hopes of an offensive spark. The new line combinations reunited captain Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson on the top line and Vrana, Nicklas Backstrom and Oshie on the second.

Read more on the Washington Capitals:

AD