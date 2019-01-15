After the Nashville Predators scored for a fifth time, on a brilliant spin-o-rama goal from Rocco Grimaldi that didn’t exactly reflect well on Pheonix Copley, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin skated the length of the ice to give his goaltender an encouraging tap on the pads. It was shaping up to be a rough night for the entire team but especially Copley, who wouldn’t be getting the benefit of a mercy hook from his coach.

In one of Washington’s worst losses of the season, the Capitals were routed by the Predators, 7-2, to drop their third straight. Their lead in the Metropolitan Division has evaporated — the Columbus Blue Jackets have pulled into a tie with them with 59 points — and this can officially be considered a midseason slump. Washington has lost six of its past nine games, and it scored its first five-on-five goal (courtesy of T.J. Oshie) in three games when there was less than four minutes left in the contest. The Capitals already trailed by six at that point.

Goaltender Braden Holtby was initially scheduled to start this game, but after a stick got through his mask and clipped him in the left eye Saturday night against the Blue Jackets, the Capitals decided to play it safe with his health. A team spokesman said Holtby was capable of playing, which is why he was available in a backup capacity for a second straight game, but “the club is being extra cautious with him as he fully recovers with his injury.” That meant Copley was in net for the second time in as many nights, and as the game got lopsided, it meant Copley was going to stay in net short of an injury.

His teammates didn’t exactly make things easy on him. Playing on tired legs after hosting the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the Capitals allowed far too many odd-man rushes in the first period. After a Tom Wilson cross-ice pass in the offensive zone failed to reach its intended target, Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm got possession and sprung Viktor Arvidsson for a breakaway with a stretch pass. Arvidsson scored 3:45 into the game for a 1-0 lead. Predators center Nick Bonino added to the cushion 10:33 into the period, finishing on a two-on-one opportunity.

Bad met worse less than two minutes into the second period, when defenseman P.K. Subban’s shot from the point was deflected in front by Arvidsson for Arvidsson’s second goal of the game, lifting the Predators to a 3-0 lead. Offense generated in front of the net like that is something Capitals Coach Todd Reirden wanted to see more of from his own team, which entered Tuesday in a scoring slump with just one goal in each of its past two games and with none coming at five-on-five.

“I think we’re a little bit on the perimeter for me,” Reirden said before the game. “That’s limited our opportunities against some teams, so we’ve got to spend more time in the offensive zone and be less on the perimeter. I think that’s something that is doable with our group and something we’ve just got to commit to.”



Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) pokes the puck away from Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala. (Steve Roberts/USA Today Sports)

While the even-strength production has gone cold, the power play has started to turn a corner, a sliver of a silver lining. On the Capitals’ first look of the game, center Nicklas Backstrom redirected a pass from defenseman John Carlson to cut the Predators’ deficit to two 7:07 into the second period. Washington then controlled play enough to earn another man-advantage opportunity 11:41 into the frame, when forward Calle Jarnkrok went to the penalty box for tripping.

That ultimately cemented the Capitals’ undoing. Just 27 seconds into the power play, Washington turned the puck over on a failed zone entry, and Arvidsson scored on the shorthanded breakaway, prompting hats to hit the ice in celebration of his third goal of the night. The Predators kept piling it on, scoring two more goals before second intermission, including one from Bonino with six seconds left.

The second game of a back-to-back against one of the league’s best teams was always going to be a challenge for the Capitals, especially with Copley forced to play two games in two nights for just the second time in his young NHL career. But that doesn’t excuse quite how poorly Washington played. Halfway through the season, the Capitals appear fatigued, perhaps both physically and mentally, after last year’s long run to a franchise-first Stanley Cup championship.

When Jarnkrok scored the seventh goal for Nashville, Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen snapped a stick on the Washington bench, a show of frustration for a team that has looked lost of late.

“It’s a long season,” Reirden said earlier. “For every team, it’s a little bit different in how it shows its face, and obviously we’re dealing with definitely a separate entity with the success we had last year, how long we played into the summer. Sometimes it happens at different points. . . . For us, it’s about trying to get better and get back to our game and not necessarily use that as an excuse, but more as something that can challenge us to be as consistent as we’ve been.”