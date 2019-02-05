As Vancouver Canucks center Jay Beagle stood in front of his team’s bench, clearly emotional as the Washington crowd applauded him, whatever competition there was supposed to be between the two teams briefly halted. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin skated over to Beagle and hugged the player who had sat in the next stall over in the locker room last season. And then play resumed and any sentimentality was quickly put aside.

On a night Beagle made his emotional return back to Capital One Arena, his first game in Washington since he helped the Capitals win a franchise-first Stanley Cup, the team honored him and then went on to beat him and the Canucks, 3-2. The win keeps Washington in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 64 points, just two points behind the New York Islanders despite the Capitals losing eight of their previous nine.

The Capitals took a 2-0 lead 5:47 into the third period with Brett Connolly’s goal from right in front of the net, where he jammed in a superb feed from center Evgeny Kuznetsov. That marked Connolly’s first goal in 14 games, one of several droughts among Washington players who had gone cold over the past month as the Capitals have collectively struggled. But 2:15 later, Vancouver’s Markus Granland drove toward the net and tipped a first puck past goaltender Braden Holtby to make it a one-goal game once again.

Then, with 7:47 left in the game, forward Jakub Vrana tossed a puck up from behind the net, and it took a fortuitous bounce down Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom’s back and across the goal line, putting Washington up 3-1 on the strangest of tallies. Elias Pettersson’s goal in the final seconds capped the scoring.

Beagle was among the first Canucks to arrive at Capital One Arena before Tuesday’s game, eager to catch up with Capitals staff members and his former teammates. He had fired off a few texts earlier — “There was some chirping going on,” he said — and he and Capitals forward T.J. Oshie promised to get in a few good hits on each other. He thought he might have to hide his face in his jersey so everyone wouldn’t see him cry when Washington showed a tribute video for him on the big screen.

Fans lined the glass with signs welcoming Beagle back and applauded him as he was leaving the ice after pregame warmups. He acknowledged them with a few waves, tossing some pucks into the crowd. The tribute video came at the first television timeout, garnering a standing ovation.

It’s rare for bottom-six forwards to become franchise fixtures, but Beagle endeared himself to the Capitals and their fan base with his tireless work ethic that set an example for others in the locker room. He was undrafted, which forced him to work his way up from the college ranks to the ECHL to an American Hockey League contract before he finally got a big league deal from the Capitals. He stayed on the team for nearly a decade before leaving in free agency this past summer. He played his 500th NHL game Monday night in Philadelphia.

“It’s just incredible, because I never thought I was going to be able to play in the NHL and they gave me a shot,” Beagle said. “They were the first guys to give me a shot, and I made my home here. It was pretty special. Just an incredible organization and I’m just so grateful that I was able to be a part of it and especially win a championship here.”

Washington wouldn’t have been able to match the four-year, $12 million contract he got from Vancouver, but the Capitals have arguably missed Beagle. He was the best centerman in the faceoff dot last season, winning 58.5 percent of his draws, which ranked fourth in the NHL. Without him this year, Washington’s 46 percent success rate on faceoffs is last in the league. Beagle won 9 of 11 faceoffs Tuesday.

Washington dominated the first period with 18 shots to Vancouver’s five, but the Capitals managed just four shots in the second period while the Canucks had 13.

Oshie scored on a rebound three minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead, and Ovechkin recorded a secondary assist on that play to pass Hall of Fame center Sergei Fedorov for the most points by a Russian-born player. It was his 1,180th point.

Then, as Washington struggled to generate much offensive-zone time in the second period with Vancouver dictating play, Holtby single-handedly maintained the Capitals’ one-goal lead through the second intermission. He made five saves on shots that were within 25 feet of the net, and 12:53 into the period he made a blocker save on Bo Horvat’s penalty shot, buying Washington time to build a cushion.

Holtby was briefly hurt on Pettersson’s late goal when Vancouver’s Bo Horvat fell on the goaltender’s outstretched leg. After a brief examination from head trainer Jason Serbus, Holtby stayed in the game, recording the win with 29 saves.