Wilson’s power-play goal stood as the eventual game-winner in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

Goals from Wilson, T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Carl Hagelin and Lars Eller (the last two empty-netters) — plus the Capitals’ penalty kill going a perfect 4-for-4 — lifted Washington (10-5-4) to its fourth win in six games.

AD

After the Capitals jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Oshie’s early third-period tally, the game tilted. The Penguins scored two goals in a three-minute span to knot things before Wilson turned the momentum back to Washington at 12:40 of the third.

AD

The Capitals had gone nearly a month since scoring at least five goals (Jan. 28, a 6-3 win against the New York Islanders).

The Capitals improved to 2-1-3 against their rivals with two games remaining between the teams. They won’t meet again until late April. Washington will now look ahead to this weekend to sustain its momentum with a set of back-to-back road games against the New Jersey Devils.

Washington finally got off to a strong start, reversing a recent trend. The Capitals dominated the early minutes, with players driving to the net and creating chances in the offensive zone.

AD

Backstrom opened the scoring at 11:20 of the first period, beating Jarry after a slick seam pass from defenseman Nick Jensen. It was Jensen’s third assist in six games and Backstrom’s team-leading ninth goal.

Backstrom has 23 points through 19 games. Wilson is second on the team with seven goals. The Capitals continued to crash the net and by the second period had already matched their shot totals from Tuesday’s loss to the Penguins. They finished with 35 shots on goal.

AD

After Backstrom’s tally, things got heated, with Wilson being called for a two-minute minor for interference after his late shoulder-to-chest hit on Mark Jankowski. Jankowski briefly left the game but was back on the bench for the start of the second period.

AD

Wilson and Evgeni Malkin were jawing back and forth during the ensuing TV timeout as Wilson sat in the penalty box. The verbal exchanges between the teams continued into the start of the second period as the intensity only rose.

Oshie then gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead at 3:18 of the third with his one-handed chip shot that beat Jarry, his fifth goal of the season.

Brandon Tanev cut the Capitals’ lead in half at 4:22 of the third period with his shorthanded tally. Three minutes later, Jake Guentzel gave the Penguins the equalizer.

Rookie netminder Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves in his 16th start in net. The 25-year-old lowered his goals against average to 2.86. Washington’s back-to-back games against New Jersey this weekend will come with further goaltending questions.

AD

AD

While Vanecek is expected to get one of the starts in net, the other appears to be up in the air.

Current options include Craig Anderson, who got his first start for the Capitals on Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Devils, or Ilya Samsonov, who is currently on the taxi squad. The 24-year-old Russian let in four goals on 19 shots Wednesday night for the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate. He was put back on the team’s taxi squad Thursday.

Samsonov has not played an NHL game since Jan. 17 after he tested positive for the coronavirus Jan. 19. The team has reiterated that it does not want to rush Samsonov back after his lengthy absence.

AD