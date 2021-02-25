Wilson skated over to embrace an elated Carlson, and the winger’s power-play goal stood as the eventual game-winner in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

Goals from Wilson, T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Carl Hagelin and Lars Eller (the last two empty-netters) — plus the Capitals’ penalty kill going a perfect 4 for 4 — lifted Washington (10-5-4) to its fourth win in six games.

AD

“I feel like it’s getting better and better, and today was just a step in the right direction too,” Backstrom said. “. . . I feel like we’re playing a 60-minute hockey game tonight and playing really good as a group. That’s what you’ve got to do in this league to be successful, so I think building off this can be a great thing.”

After the Capitals jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Oshie’s early third-period goal, the game tilted. The Penguins scored two goals in a three-minute span to knot things before Wilson turned the momentum back to Washington at 12:40 of the third after Kris Letang lost his stick.

AD

The Capitals had gone nearly a month since they scored at least five goals (Jan. 28, a 6-3 win against the New York Islanders).

AD

The Capitals improved to 2-1-3 against their rivals with two games remaining between the teams. They won’t meet again until late April. Washington will now look ahead to this weekend to sustain its momentum with a set of back-to-back road games against the New Jersey Devils.

Washington finally got off to a strong start, reversing a recent trend. The Capitals dominated the early minutes, with players driving to the net and creating chances in the offensive zone.

Backstrom opened the scoring at 11:20 of the first period, beating Jarry after a slick seam pass from defenseman Nick Jensen. It was Jensen’s third assist in six games and Backstrom’s team-leading ninth goal.

Backstrom has 23 points through 19 games. Wilson is second on the team with seven goals. The Capitals continued to crash the net and by the second period had matched their shot total from Tuesday’s loss to the Penguins. They finished with 35 shots on goal.

AD

AD

After Backstrom’s tally, things got heated, with Wilson being called for a two-minute minor for interference after his late shoulder-to-chest hit on Mark Jankowski. Jankowski briefly left the game but was back on the bench for the start of the second period.

“I thought it was a great hit, but I haven’t watched it at all in live time,” Wilson said. “He batted it out of the air, and I finished him through the body right after. I think that’s a great hockey play, and I’ll watch the replay.”

Wilson and Evgeni Malkin were jawing back and forth during the ensuing TV timeout as Wilson sat in the penalty box. The verbal exchanges between the teams continued into the start of the second period as the intensity increased.

AD

“He just came over to have a chat,” Wilson quipped.

Oshie then gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead at 3:18 of the third with his one-handed chip shot that beat Jarry, his fifth goal of the season. Oshie now has three goals and two assists in his past three games.

AD

“Yeah, the goal tonight, I mean, what an individual effort to make that happen,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s been good. I think that he’s been a consistent player for us the entire year, and it is nice to see him get rewarded.”

Brandon Tanev cut the Capitals’ lead in half at 4:22 of the third period with his shorthanded goal. Three minutes later, Jake Guentzel gave the Penguins the equalizer.

AD

“Even when they came back in it with the shorthanded goal [then] they followed it up and brought one to the net, still think the guys were pretty confident on the bench with how we were playing and what we were doing and if we kept with it we would come out with the win,” Laviolette said.

Rookie netminder Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves in his 16th start in net. The 25-year-old lowered his goals against average to 2.86. Washington’s back-to-back games against the Devils this weekend will come with further goaltending questions.

AD

While Vanecek is expected to get one of the starts in net, the other appears to be up in the air.

Current options include Craig Anderson, who got his first start for the Capitals on Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Devils, and Ilya Samsonov, who is on the taxi squad. The 24-year-old Russian let in four goals on 19 shots Wednesday night for the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate. He was put back on the team’s taxi squad Thursday.

AD

Samsonov has not played an NHL game since Jan. 17 after he tested positive for the coronavirus Jan. 19. The team has reiterated that it does not want to rush Samsonov back after his lengthy absence.

“It is one of those positions that you got to be on top of your game,” Laviolette said Wednesday. “You can be a forward and work your way in a game or two, but I feel like there are really important positions in sports, you talk about a quarterback or pitcher, you talk about a goaltender. You are the last line of defense, and you have to be on top of your game. And we are just trying to set him up for success.”