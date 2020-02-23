“A few breakdowns that they were able to capitalize on, but for the most part I would say that was the most connected five-man game that we’ve played probably in all three zones in quite some time,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “There’s still mistakes and we still have to get better in a number of areas, but this was a step in the right direction.”

With the score tied at three midway through the third period, the matinee yielded another classic Capitals-Penguins ending. Washington winger T.J. Oshie showcased his knack for late-game heroics yet again with 9:20 left, throwing a backhanded shot on net from the right side and then knocking in his own rebound for his 25th goal of the season.

It was the sixth goal in eight games for Oshie, and it would prove to be the game-winner. Carl Hagelin added an empty-net goal with 46.7 seconds left, his second tally of the game.

The win didn’t come easily for the Capitals (38-17-6), who entered the third period trailing, 2-1, with Pittsburgh (37-17-6) threatening to move two points clear on top of the Metropolitan Division. Instead, the Capitals are back on top of the division, with 82 points. The Penguins have 80.

“We needed a win,” Hagelin said. “I think it was a gutsy effort. Showed a lot of character there in the third. Hopefully we can get some momentum out of it.”

Now, for the Capitals, the task becomes stringing wins together. Even with Sunday’s much-needed victory, questions remain. While this performance was strides better than many offerings during the preceding 1-5-1 stretch, Washington still needs to put forth its desired team identity for a full 60 minutes.

The Capitals’ once red-hot sticks have noticeably cooled, their defense is lacking and they’ve struggled staying consistently tough around their net. The distraction that was Alex Ovechkin’s march toward 700 career goals has now ended, and perhaps this is finally a chance to use Ovechkin’s milestone as a springboard forward.

In front of home fans who have witnessed too many breakdowns over the last month, the Capitals showed some potential signs of that progress.

“The only way to work through it was to go out there and get it done,” Tom Wilson said. “It wasn’t an easy game. There were ups and downs. That’s a character win. It’s one win. We’re going to learn from it, it was great for the team, but we’ve got to keep going here.”

After holding a 1-0 lead for much of the game, Washington looked to be in hot water after a quick turn late in the middle frame. Pittsburgh’s Patric Hornqvist tied the game with about five minutes left in the second period, notching a rebound goal at the front of the net off a Kris Letang shot from the left point. Sidney Crosby gave the Penguins the lead 26 seconds later, scoring as Oshie tripped him to put Pittsburgh up, 2-1. Braden Holtby made the initial save off Crosby before the puck hit off Oshie and went in.

The Capitals then rallied, with Wilson’s goal tying the game at two barely a minute into the third period. It was Wilson’s 20th goal of the season, giving him 41 points, a new career high. (Wilson set a career high with 22 goals in 63 games last season.)

Just more than three minutes later, Hagelin, who had been solid the entire game, crashed hard to the net. Finding the rebound during a scramble in front, Hagelin put it past Matt Murray for his sixth goal of the season, giving Washington a 3-2 lead. John Carlson had the secondary assist on the goal, breaking Calle Johansson’s franchise record for the most points by a defenseman. It was Carlson’s 475th career point.

“It’s great,” Carlson said of holding the franchise record.” I’ve been here awhile, so that obviously helps, and I’ve been here awhile during the stretch of the best players I think probably in the history of the franchise. So I think there is a lot of great factors for me and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The back-and-forth continued as Evgeni Malkin came right back for the Penguins, beating Holtby with 11:10 left after putting the puck through Carlson’s legs.

While glaring issues remain for the Capitals, they took some steps in the right direction against Pittsburgh. For only the second time in nine games, the Capitals scored first. And they made progress with their energy, physicality and intensity in the first 10 minutes.

“We started a lot better too and that helps kind of ease through some rough spots here and there, which we know,” Carlson said. “A lot more energy right off the hop and we kept that up.”

The Capitals’ opening goal was scored by forward Jakub Vrana, who finally broke his 11-game drought with a speedy breakaway at 6:12 of the first period.

The 23-year-old winger turned on the jets coming out of a defensive zone draw and broke away in front. Pittsburgh defenseman Marcus Pettersson wasn’t prepared for such speed, and as Vrana shot from close range, Pettersson fell and went crashing into the net, with the puck bouncing off him and in. The goal was reviewed, but stood.

It was Vrana’s 24th goal of the season, tying last season’s career high. He also reached the 50-point mark (24 goals, 26 assists) for the first time.

In typical Capitals-Penguins fashion, the bad blood started early. The intensity and physicality boiled over at the end of the first period, when the newest member of the Capitals, Brenden Dillon, was involved in his first fight since being acquired Tuesday. Coming to the defense of Nic Dowd near the Capitals’ net, Dillon flew in as the horn sounded and took on Malkin.

The players dropped their gloves as Dillon landed multiple blows on Malkin. Both were assessed double minors for roughing to start the second period.

“I like to play hard, especially against those top-end guys,” Dillon said. “Malkin’s a heck of a player. He plays a physical game, too, sometimes. With these rivalry-type games, tempers run high and it was great.”