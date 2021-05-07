“Those aren’t types of games that we want to have at this point in the year,” T.J. Oshie said. “It should be the exact opposite, I think, of our start.”
The Capitals (34-15-5, 73 points) will need to win their final two regular season games in regulation to assure themselves of the East Division title. They currently sit in second, two points behind Pittsburgh (36-16-3, 75 points), which has one game left in the regular season.
“Well, we were focused on [their place in the standings] tonight, but what we were saying and what we were doing were two different things,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We’ll talk about it and get ready for tomorrow.”
Washington will play the Flyers again Saturday and cap off the regular season Tuesday at home against Boston.
Wade Allison led the Flyers, scoring two second-period goals to give his team a 3-1 lead with less than five minutes left in the middle frame. T.J. Oshie cut the Flyers’ lead to 3-2 with his deflection goal with 1:09 left in the second, but the Capitals could not find the equalizer in the third. Sean Couturier scored the empty-netter with 30.1 seconds left to seal it.
It was Oshie’s fourth goal in two games since the death of his father, Tim. He scored an emotional hat trick Wednesday in the Capitals’ 4-2 win at Madison Square Garden.
“I like to think I had a little bit of help out there from the big man,” Oshie said on his hat trick. “. . . it was amazing. I really can’t describe it. That was the most meaningful game in my career, mostly because of what my teammates did for me.”
His goal Friday, in front of family in the stands, marked his 22nd of the season.
“There were so many kind words said about my dad, Coach, and it’s been an emotional week. But it’s been pretty amazing to see the support that I’ve gotten, so I thank everyone for that,” Oshie said.
The Capitals were still without four regulars Friday.
Alex Ovechkin missed his 10th game, Justin Schultz remained out with a lower-body injury, and Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov were unavailable after landing on the league’s covid-19 list earlier in the week.
Ovechkin’s 10 missed games equal the most the captain has missed in a season since 2009-10. That year, he missed six games because of a shoulder injury and also was suspended for four games. This season, he was out for four games while in the covid-19 protocol earlier and missed his sixth game with a lower-body injury Friday.
Laviolette said Ovechkin hasn’t skated in any official capacity since he skated 39 seconds in the team’s 6-3 Monday win over the Rangers. Ovechkin missed four games before Monday with the same lower-body injury. He tried to play Monday but called it off after one shift.
Washington received a brief scare Friday when Conor Sheary left the game midway through the second after Tom Wilson was pushed awkwardly into his left leg. Sheary returned to the bench minutes later.
“It seems like it’s been the ‘Adversity Caps’ this year on many different fronts,” Wilson said Friday morning.
The Flyers opened the scoring with Joel Farabee’s fluky goal 1:44 into the first. Kevin Hayes’s shot clanged off the crossbar, but Farabee was in the right place to knock in the puck.
Washington nearly tied the game about two minutes later, but Daniel Sprong’s goal was waved off, a decision replay confirmed. Sprong made a kicking motion, and the call on the ice stood: no goal.
Sprong made his next attempt count, tying the game at 1 with 3:41 left in the first. He sniped the puck from the slot past goaltender Brian Elliott after receiving a sharp feed from Anthony Mantha behind the Flyers’ net.
It was Sprong’s 13th goal, one shy of his career high with Anaheim two seasons ago. Sprong, who has six goals in six games, missed Wednesday’s game because of a non-covid illness.
“There were times in the game where we were the better team, and there were times where we put our foot off the gas and they had their chances,” Sprong said. “We know playoffs are coming up, and that’s not how we want to play, so I think all of us in that room know what we’ve got to do tomorrow and leave it at that.”
Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots in his third straight start with Samsonov on the covid-19 list for the second time. Both Samsonov and Kuznetsov missed Monday’s game in New York because of disciplinary reasons. They were then placed on the covid-19 list Tuesday and missed Wednesday’s game.
Laviolette said there is no timetable for either player’s return.