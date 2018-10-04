For how often these two teams have played each other, it was fitting they needed extra time Thursday night. Capitals forward T.J. Oshie single-handedly erased a two-goal deficit in 21 seconds to force overtime. But the Penguins went on a power play just 19 seconds in and defenseman Kris Letang provided the decider in a wild 7-6 win over Washington in the clubs’ first meeting of the new season.

The teams have combined to win the past three Stanley Cups, and they’re still testing themselves against each other as one will likely have to get past the other for another crack at the trophy.

The Penguins are the standard the Capitals are chasing. Washington has set a goal of repeating as Stanley Cup champions, and Pittsburgh’s titles in 2016 and 2017 marked the first time a team went back-to-back in nearly two decades. The Penguins are still fuming that the Capitals were the team to oust them from the postseason in May, and Thursday night’s win was a small bit of revenge.

“They’ve done something that we’re trying to do,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said before the game. “Just as much as that’s something that they want to focus on trying to be better at and get back something that was theirs, we’d like to duplicate something they’ve done in the past.”

Past Capitals trips to Pittsburgh have resurrected bad memories. The Penguins eliminated Washington in the second round of the playoffs during each of their recent Stanley Cup runs. But as Washington reviewed its most recent video from playing against Pittsburgh, they took pleasure from watching for a change.

The last time the Capitals were in PPG Paints Arena, center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on a breakaway in overtime of Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference final for the first time in 20 years.

“It’s a little bit of a different ending to some of the video than we’ve had in the past against these guys,” Reirden said. “We should have some confidence in having had success in this building.”

But playing a second game in as many nights, the Capitals were shaky to start the game. Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak scored through a moving screen in front of goaltender Braden Holtby in the first two minutes. Seventy-nine seconds later, forward Andre Burakovsky had a defensive zone turnover, and with the puck suddenly on his stick, center Sidney Crosby charged the net. Holtby was aggressive, skating up to make a toe save on Crosby’s backhand chance.

That seemed to steady the Capitals. Less than 30 seconds later, center Nicklas Backstrom shot a puck hard at the boards, and Jakub Vrana punched in the rebound to tie the game. Less than a minute later, defenseman Brooks Orpik improbably scored with a slap shot that beat Penguins goaltender Matt Murray. That was Orpik’s first regular-season goal since Feb. 26, 2016.

The frenetic scoring pace continued as the teams traded goals for a total of five in the first eight minutes of play. Washington had three goals off four shots while Pittsburgh had one fewer in each category.

When Reirden saw the Capitals’ schedule — a back-to-back set of games with Boston in Washington for the Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony and then a game in Pittsburgh the next night — he knew he might have to play Holtby in both contests. Holtby never played both ends of a back-to-back last season, but he also had an experienced No. 2 goaltender in Philipp Grubauer to spell him.

Pheonix Copley has appeared in just two NHL games for his career, and while he’ll likely make his season debut in net against the New Jersey Devils next week, the Capitals plan to increase Holtby’s workload to start the season. He stopped all 25 shots he faced — and they weren’t particularly difficult to save — in Washington’s 7-0 win against Boston on Wednesday. He was peppered with 28 shots through 40 minutes in Pittsburgh.

After the Capitals took a 3-2 lead into first intermission, Penguins Letang tied the game 30 seconds into the second period. Then 3:54 into the frame, Washington’s John Carlson scored on a two-on-one for his second goal in as many games. But Pittsburgh then pulled ahead with three unanswered goals until Oshie ensured the Capitals left with at least a point.