The Capitals finished with a 36-15-5 record good for 77 points, tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the most in the East Division, despite a rash of injuries, coronavirus issues and a tight salary cap. Washington locked up second place in the East with its 2-1 overtime win against Philadelphia on Saturday. The Bruins clinched third in the East with a 3-2 overtime win Monday night against the New York Islanders. The fourth-seeded Islanders will face Pittsburgh, the East champion, in the first round.