With 2:04 left in the third period, T.J. Oshie fought his way to the front of the net, stuck his stick out for a deflection off a point shot from Nick Jensen and directed the puck past Colorado netminder Philipp Grubauer, the game-winner in a 3-2 victory that saw the visitors rally from a 2-0 first-period deficit.

The comeback included goals from Nicklas Backstrom, a power-play strike in the second period, and Tom Wilson in the third (also on the man advantage). Notably, it did not include a goal from Alex Ovechkin, who remained at 698 for his career despite getting seven shots and having Grubauer turn aside one excellent scoring chance in the first period. His march to 700 goals moves to Arizona on Saturday night.

The game initially appeared to be a continuation of the frustrations that have recently plagued the Capitals (37-15-5). They dug an early deficit and made uncharacteristic mental errors in the defensive zone. Then, as has often been the case for this team, they found their footing and rallied back. And this time, they finished.

After entering the third period trailing 2-1, the Capitals found the equalizer with a deflection in front by Wilson with 7:12 remaining. It was Wilson's 17th goal and his fourth on the power play. Washington was 2 for 5 on the power play,

The goal sparked the Capitals, who began buzzing around Grubauer. The Capitals put 19 shots on the Avalanche goalie in the final period, matching the total they had put on him through the first two periods.

The Capitals earned the win despite missing center Evgeny Kuznetsov, a key member of their second line who was out with an upper-body injury. Lars Eller slotted up in his place, and Travis Boyd got in the lineup as the third-line center.

The Capitals' first period struggles continued. The 2-0 deficit meant they yielded the first goal for the fourth time in five games. They have been outscored 9-3 in the first periods of those games.

The second period continued to tilt in the Avalanche's favor before Backstrom's backdoor power-play goal off a nice feed from Jakub Vrana on the right half wall got the Capitals going. Vrana, who has been seeing extended time on the Capitals' first unit on the power play, picked up his 47th point of the season with the assist. It ties his single season high that he set last year — and in 25 fewer games.

The Capitals' special teams turned away a five-on-three chance for Colorado in the second period, and goaltender Braden Holtby was strong in the middle frame, stopping 11 shots, including two dangerous wristers from Nathan MacKinnon on the power play. His strong play continued in the third, when he made 12 more saves.

The Avalanche took an early 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen. Burakovsky, who was with the Capitals for his first five years in the league before he was traded to Colorado in the offseason, scored at 2:54, with a tally on a two-on-one rush. It was Burakovsky's 18th goal, a career high.