It’s the most predictable shot in hockey. The Washington Capitals are on the power play with defenseman John Carlson at the point and captain Alex Ovechkin in the left faceoff circle. Carlson slides the puck over to Ovechkin, who already has his stick drawn back and ready, and if the pass is to Ovechkin’s liking, he is slapping it toward the net.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jack Campbell certainly knew it was coming, but the first time, it rocketed past him. It didn’t have quite the same velocity the second time, and it still got through Campbell’s legs. It’s a shot that’s successful not only because of the speed with which it leaves Ovechkin’s stick, but also because of how it knuckles and wobbles. On Monday night, it delivered the Capitals a much-needed 3-2 win over the Kings, and Ovechkin’s two power-play goals marked the first time in 30 games that Washington got more than one power-play goal on the same night.

Ovechkin now has three goals in the past two games, all coming from his sweet spot on the power play. He leads the league with 42 goals through 60 games, on pace to score 50 for the eighth time in his career — at age 33. This is his best goal-scoring pace in a decade, and with his team coming off a disappointing loss, he made sure to capitalize on his every opportunity.

The Capitals started the game like a team eager to bounce back from its lousy play the night before. The first half of this season-high six-game road trip had been a mixed bag for Washington — a poor showing in Columbus was followed by one of the team’s most complete games of the season in San Jose and then another lackluster effort in a 5-2 loss against lowly Anaheim on Sunday. Meanwhile, the standings picture around the Capitals had constricted with the two Eastern Conference wild-card teams just two points back by the time the puck dropped in Los Angeles on Monday night.

“We’ve got to hold each other accountable to play at that level all of the time and not just when we feel like it, or if something goes wrong in a game and we pick it up,” Carlson said Sunday night. “We’ve got to keep our level that high all of the time, and that’s on the players. . . . These are important games and important points. Everything’s so tight right now that we’ve got to work through this and start getting hot quickly.”

That desperation was more evident against the Kings. Carlson went to the penalty box for tripping 7:52 into the game, and nine seconds later, defenseman Matt Niskanen swept a puck out of the crease, saving what seemed to be a certain goal for Los Angeles. That loomed large less than three minutes later, when Washington’s Jakub Vrana drew a tripping call to put the Capitals on the power play. Carlson then set up Ovechkin’s first one-timer from the left faceoff circle 11:48 into the game.

Ovechkin scored the first goal of the game in Anaheim, too, but part of Washington’s downfall was in not adding a cushion when it had chances. The Capitals needed just 20 seconds to get a second goal Monday. Winger Andre Burakovsky sent a puck toward the net, where forwards Lars Eller and Brett Connolly where both positioned, and it was Connolly who tipped the shot past Campbell for a 2-0 lead. That was Connolly’s 14th goal of the season, and he has five goals in his past eight games.

Then, 5:02 into the second period, Vrana again used his considerable speed to draw a trip, and the second power play went exactly as well as the first. Center Nicklas Backstrom passed the puck up to Carlson, who fed Ovechkin, who scored on the first snipe of the man-advantage for a 3-0 lead 5:27 into the frame.

Making his second start against the Kings in a week, goaltender Pheonix Copley allowed two goals in the third period, a backdoor tap-in by Alex Iafallo and a slap shot from Ilya Kovalchuk in a last-minute six-on-five. But he finished with 26 saves and helped secure Washington’s first win at Staples Center since 2005.