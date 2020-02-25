Ovechkin’s final contribution of a meaningful night let the Capitals salvage a game they controlled most of the way. Washington scored the first three goals, but the Jets answered with three of their own, the last coming with 3:14 left in regulation. The Capitals were back to their bad habit of letting leads slip away, and the issues that had plagued them in their recent 1-5-1 slump, before a win against Pittsburgh on Sunday, had returned.

Sunday’s victory was supposed to provide a jolt, but Tuesday night, as they watched their lead disappear, the Capitals looked oddly lost.

Ovechkin’s opening goal, the 701st of his career following his 700th on Saturday at New Jersey, came just 1:55 into the game. He connected with the puck as it was in midair, knocking his own rebound past Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit to give the Capitals the lead.

Goals from Jakub Vrana and Garnet Hathaway had given the Capitals a 3-0 lead, but a turnover by defenseman Michal Kempny late in the second period sparked Winnipeg’s comeback. The giveaway gave the Jets’ Cody Eakin a wide-open shot that Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby stopped, but the puck was loose in front of him and Nikolaj Ehlers put it home to cut the Jets’ deficit to 3-1 at 18:33.

The comeback continued with Kyle Connor’s third-period tally: He scored on a breakaway at the end of a Washington power play, pulling the Jets within one with 11:21 left. A few minutes later, the Jets’ Mark Scheifele made a strong move to the net against defenseman Dmitry Orlov, who accidentally kicked the puck into the net for the equalizer with 3:14 to go.

Tuesday’s game was winger Ilya Kovalchuk’s debut with the Capitals. He was acquired Sunday from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 third-round draft pick.

Kovalchuk slotted in on the third line with Lars Eller and Carl Hagelin. The line had multiple scoring chances; Hagelin was robbed a few times in front of the net, and Kovalchuk was inches from his first goal with the Capitals in the second period.

That was a welcome sign for a line that has been stagnant this season offensively. It was used more as a shutdown line for the past few months, but the choice of Kovalchuk over Richard Panik added an obvious offensive element. Kovalchuk is not locked into the third line — part of his allure in the Capitals’ eyes is his flexibility — but the group’s early success provided reasons for hope with the postseason not far away.

In the first period, Vrana turned on the jets to make it 2-0 at 10:07 with his 25th goal of the season, setting a career high. At 13:25 of the second, Hathaway scored his seventh goal of the season from right in front, ending a 24-game drought. Twelve seconds later, he dropped the gloves with the Jets’ Anthony Bitetto, but Hathaway didn’t manage an assist, falling short of the Gordie Howe hat trick.

Hathaway’s goal was the first time the Capitals’ fourth line had scored since Jan. 5, when Nic Dowd converted against the San Jose Sharks.