Alex Ovechkin pulled back his stick and struck the puck as it slid over to him, a blistering one-timer that has been his signature for 13 years. It’s a shot that, just like the player himself, has stood the test of time. It’s expected, and yet it’s so great that it can’t be stopped. It was fittingly how Ovechkin scored his third goal of the game, on the power play, to celebrate another hat trick, his second in as many games.

Ovechkin, who’s gray hair has long been a source of pride, shouldn’t have 28 goals in 31 games. At 33, he continues to defy any logic in the NHL, increasingly a young man’s game. And yet, Ovechkin seems to be playing some of his best hockey in his 14th season, unburdened but also determined after winning his first Stanley Cup just six months ago.

His Washington Capitals are benefiting. In a back-and-forth game on Friday night, Ovechkin helped the Capitals overcome a three-goal deficit in the second period en route to a 6-5 shootout win with Jakub Vrana delivering the winning strike. Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped five shots in the shootout.

Ovechkin’s power-play goal 9:49 into the third period gave the Capitals a 5-4 lead, but Carolina was able to tie the game with its own man-advantage just four minutes later. A botched clearing attempt by goaltender Braden Holtby resulted in a turnover, and Hurricanes captain Justin Williams capitalized with the tying goal, forcing overtime and ensuring that each club got at least one standings point.

Carolina had played in Montreal on Thursday night, but the Hurricanes seemed to have the fresher legs to start the game. They got out to a 4-1 lead because of their special teams. Sebastian Aho scored a shorthanded goal to break open a tied game in the first period, and then Carolina scored two power-play goals in the second.

But Washington managed to erase that three-goal deficit in the final eight minutes of the frame. Friday night marked just the third time all season the Capitals have had their entire forward corps available, shorthanded either through injury or suspension for most of the season. Right wing Tom Wilson played for the first time since suffering a concussion that caused him to miss three games, and this marked the second game back in the lineup for T.J. Oshie, who had missed 11 games with a concussion.

Wilson had scored eight goals in 11 games before getting hurt, and he quickly rediscovered that scoring touch against the Hurricanes. He drove the net and took several whacks at the puck before finally getting it past Carolina goaltender Scott Darling 12:37 into the second period. Less than five minutes later, the Hurricanes’ lead was trimmed to one thanks to a familiar fount of offense.

Washington has endured more injury troubles this season than in any of the past four, but Ovechkin’s dominant play over the past month has more than made up for an occasionally thinned lineup. After Carolina’s Jordan Martinook scored just 47 seconds into the game, finishing a wraparound with a backhand, Washington was able to respond less than four minutes later. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler set up an Ovechkin one-timer from the left faceoff circle. Ovechkin scored his league-leading 26th goal of the season to tie the game, extending his point streak to 13 games. That ties his career best, which dates back to the 2006-07 season, Ovechkin’s second in the NHL.

After Ovechkin celebrated his first goal, he skated over to the official to grab the puck as a keepsake for Siegenthaler, who recorded his first point with the primary assist. Though the Capitals are finally healthy in their forward ranks, their defense took a hit Thursday when Christian Djoos had to have unexpected surgery on his left thigh after getting injured on Tuesday night. Washington announced that Djoos will be out indefinitely, and Coach Todd Reirden added that it could be a “substantial number of weeks,” though he’s not ready to consider it season-ending.

With veteran blue-liner Brooks Orpik still recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the Capitals’ will turn to a third pairing of Siegenthaler and Madison Bowey, who have fewer than 100 games of NHL experience combined.

Siegenthaler gave Ovechkin a hand again late in the second period when Ovechkin skated the puck into the offensive zone and held onto it, patiently waiting for an opening. Siegenthaler checked Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton out of the way, and Ovechkin skated up, faked a shot, then beat Darlington to make it 4-3.

Rookie Travis Boyd completed the comeback with 1:41 left in the second period. Since scoring his first NHL goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Boyd has gone on a streak, and his tip-in of a shot from defenseman John Carlson gave him a goal in his third straight game.

Fourth-line center Nic Dowd, who recorded a secondary helper on the play, finished with three assists on the night, the first three-point night of his career. Dowd tallied just three assists in 56 games last season.

In the end, the night still belonged to Ovechkin, as many have of late. Even as the visitor at PNC Arena, Ovechkin was cheered, and hats littered the ice in celebration of another hat trick. The images of him wildly celebrating with the Stanley Cup had gone viral over the summer, and many expected that he’d start this season in a hangover of sorts, perhaps unmotivated after finally winning a championship.

But Ovechkin showed up to camp in even better shape, eager to repeat the experience of winning all over again. And he seems to still be enjoying himself just fine in the meantime.