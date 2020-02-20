Ovechkin was double-shifted for much of the third period, and his best chance at No. 700 came when the puck bounced off him right in front of the net, only for Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to make the stop. He logged 22:22 of ice time and had six shots on goal. His next shot at 700 will come Saturday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils in Newark.

AD

AD

“You’re hoping that a guy that has scored that number of goals is going to get himself into a prime spot and be able to convert there,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said of giving Ovechkin extra shifts late in the game. “Unfortunately he wasn’t able to, but at least we are one step closer to moving past that milestone.”

Goal No. 699 came 7:29 into the game, when Ovechkin flung a wrist shot past Price directly off a faceoff win by Nicklas Backstrom. It was Ovechkin’s 260th career goal assisted by Backstrom and the 22nd of his career scored against Price.

But the quick start ultimately went to waste as Washington’s slump continued. The Capitals (37-17-6) have now lost five of their past six games and are 10-11-0 in their past 21.

AD

“It’s no secret. We are going through a struggle right now, and . . . we didn’t play well enough to be able to get two points against really any team in this league,” Reirden said. “So we need to play better.”

AD

The only silver lining was that Wilson’s late equalizer helped Washington earn a point and move back into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins atop the Metropolitan Division after Pittsburgh lost at Toronto. The Penguins have a game in hand.

“No, I’m not panicking, but at the same time, I think obviously you feel the pressure,” Backstrom said. “I feel like everyone goes through ups and downs during the season. The quicker we can get out of it, the better we’re going to be.”

AD

A lack of team defense has been a common theme during Washington’s lull, and despite the Capitals debut of newly acquired defenseman Brenden Dillon, the defensive issues remained.

After the score was tied at 2 at the second intermission, Chiarot scored only 30 seconds into the third period to give Montreal (28-27-8) its first lead. With ample time to aim and shoot, he walked in and ripped a shot over goaltender Braden Holtby’s right shoulder. Playing with the lead for the first time, the Canadiens kept the Capitals at bay for nearly the entire third period until Wilson was finally able to jam one past Price with Holtby pulled for an extra attacker.

AD

“Give them credit a little bit,” Wilson said. “They play a difficult brand to play against. They got some skill and speed. But I think we started pretty well. Just those goals that are going in kind of at the wrong times of the games . . . kill our momentum.”

AD

The Capitals twice took the lead only to let the Canadiens pull even. After Ovechkin’s early goal, Montreal tied things up on a slap shot from Shea Weber that got through traffic and beat Holtby with 2:17 left in the first period.

Washington struggled to get many more offensive chances and the Canadiens controlled the pace for much of the second period until Lars Eller tallied his 15th goal of the season to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead with 2:57 left in the middle frame. It was Eller’s sixth goal in 12 games against his former team since the Canadiens traded him to the Capitals in 2016.

AD

While Eller’s goal gave the Capitals a brief advantage, Montreal came right back 1:34 later with a goal from Brendan Gallagher at the front of the net, an area in which the Capitals continued to struggle defensively.

AD

Holtby made 28 saves after earning his fourth consecutive start and appears to have found a bit of a rhythm. Entering Thursday, Holtby had stopped 97 of 104 shots over his previous four appearances, posting a 2.08 goals against average and .933 save percentage during that span.

Dillon slotted in on the top defensive pairing with John Carlson, and while he was on the ice for Ovechkin’s goal, Dillon and Carlson were on the ice for all three Canadiens goals in regulation.

“Just a few pucks bouncing,” Dillon said of the mishaps. “On two of them, the defensemen [got] shots through. Maybe we can try and block or get into the lane or try and help out to get those ones obviously not going in. I think at the end of the day it’s just going to get better from here. Just another day of practice [Friday] and continue to build that chemistry.”

AD

AD

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov made his return to the lineup after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He slotted right back in as the team’s second-line center and got an assist on Wilson’s late equalizer. Brendan Leipsic and Jonas Siegenthaler were healthy scratches to make room for the additions. Travis Boyd played on the fourth line in place of Leipsic, who was a healthy scratch for the first time this season.