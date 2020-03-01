An electric first period yielded five goals, plenty more scoring opportunities and a fight, and the intensity only increased from there. Ultimately, the Capitals came out with a 4-3 win, exiting with chants of "Ovi!" ringing in their ears from the scattered splashes of red in the crowd.

With two first-period goals on his way to a three-point night, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin led the way. It was his seventh game with at least three points this season, and he recorded his first assist since Jan. 29. In his past five games at Minnesota, he has 15 points (nine goals, six assists). He has 45 goals in 64 games after notching his 12th multi-goal game of the season.

Washington had a 3-2 advantage after the period, giving the Capitals enough breathing room for the rest of the game.

After a scoreless middle period, Tom Wilson's snipe 40 seconds into the third gave the Capitals a 4-2 edge. He has 21 goals on the season, including four in his past six games, and he is one away from tying his career high, set last season. Evgeny Kuznetsov (two assists) made a smart play on the wall and dished the puck to Ovechkin, who set up Wilson for the quick score.

Zach Parise's power-play goal in front at 12:53 got Minnesota back within one — defenseman Michal Kempny was called for the interference penalty that provided the man advantage — but the Wild could not find the equalizer.

Sunday's victory was crucial for Washington (40-19-6) after it was blanked, 3-0, at Winnipeg on Thursday. The Capitals (86 points) now have a three-point cushion in the Metropolitan Division over the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of their clash Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

With key games looming and playoff seedings seemingly in the balance, the Capitals got off to a spirited start — but only after the Wild struck first.

Minnesota's Ryan Donato slipped behind the Washington defense and accepted a stretch pass. He lost control of the puck on his initial run at Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, but he managed to corral it behind the net and bank it off Holtby's skate and into the net at 3:01. Holtby, who was solid again, finished with 37 saves.

It didn't take long for the Capitals to respond. Ovechkin's first goal came at 7:21 from his "office" in the left faceoff circle on a five-on-three power play. The Capitals had failed to generate many chances before Ovechkin's snipe whizzed past Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (26 saves), but his goal was enough to start Washington's push.

Three minutes later, the Capitals grabbed the momentum with two goals in 31 seconds. Richard Panik scored off the rush with a swipe and snipe at 10:28, his eighth goal of the season. Then, off a tic-tac-toe pass from Ilya Kovalchuk to Kuznetsov to Ovechkin, the captain scored again at 10:59. That gave the Capitals three goals in 3:38 and provided Kovalchuk's first point with the team.

Ovechkin has 703 career goals and is six from passing Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL's all-time list. His two tallies also pushed him past Jaromir Jagr (355) for the third-most goals on the road (356). Only Wayne Gretzky (402) and Steve Yzerman (362) had more.

The Wild cut Washington's lead to 3-2 on a power-play goal from Kevin Fiala at 13:13, and the game turned chippy in the period's final moments.

After Kovalchuk felt as though he was being clipped in the crease, he took a few swings at the Wild's Matt Dumba. Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon came to Kovalchuk's aid and dropped the gloves with Ryan Hartman. It was Dillon's first fight with the Capitals; his tussle with Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin last month only earned him a double minor for roughing.

Kovalchuk was tagged with a double minor, giving Minnesota a power play that bled into the second period, but the Capitals kept the Wild at bay. Neither team managed to light the lamp in the second, and Wilson's tally in the third ended up being the game-winner as the Capitals headed home with a win and a loss on their brief road trip.