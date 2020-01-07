Ovechkin’s first of two goals, which gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead at 17:15 of the second period, opened the floodgates. T.J. Oshie scored his second of the night 41 seconds into the third period, Lars Eller had his 11th of the season at 2:08, and Ovechkin completed the scoring at 16:19.

AD

Ovechkin’s second goal was his 26th of the season and gave him 684 for his career, which tied Teemu Selanne for 11th in NHL history. Ovechkin went without a goal in his previous three games, and it was just the second goal by the Capitals’ first line in the same span.

AD

Eller finished off a crossing pass from defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler at the doorstep; the center has three goals and two assists in his past three games. Oshie’s third-period goal came off a slick feed from Nicklas Backstrom.

The league-leading Capitals (30-9-5) stretched their winning streak to three games ahead of Wednesday night’s Metropolitan Division matchup in Philadelphia. Ottawa (16-22-5), which is last in the Atlantic Division, is on a five-game skid (0-4-1).

AD

The Capitals posted their 15th comeback win of the season, scoring six unanswered goals after they fell behind 1-0 in the first period. Radko Gudas had given the Capitals a 2-1 lead with a one-timer from outside the left circle at 8:32 of the second period. It was his second goal of the season and the 23rd by the Capitals’ defensemen this year.

AD

Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted on Gudas’s goal, extending his point streak to six games (four goals, four assists). The Capitals’ second line has been on a roll of late; Oshie has three goals and three assists in his past four games, and Jakub Vrana had an assist Tuesday after scoring twice in Sunday’s wild win over San Jose.

Artem Anisimov’s goal at 5:40 gave Ottawa a 1-0 goal at the first intermission, but Oshie didn’t waste any time in the second. He tied it at 1:19, getting to a rebound in the slot and beating Anderson. The Capitals have yielded the first goal in 10 of their past 13 games, but they are now 13-8-2 in that scenario for the season.

AD

Anisimov surprised Capitals rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov with a top-shelf short-side wrister from the right circle in the first period, but that was his only mistake on the night. Now on a seven-game winning streak, Samsonov made 26 saves and improved to 12-2-1. Marcus Hogberg (10 saves) replaced Anderson in the Ottawa net after Eller’s goal; Anderson allowed five goals on 30 shots.

AD

After giving up two power-play goals in Sunday’s win against the Sharks, the Capitals’ penalty killers were 1 for 1 on Tuesday. The game’s first, and only, penalty came with 6:07 left in the second period, with Carl Hagelin called for hooking. It nearly led to the Capitals’ fifth shorthanded goal of the season, but Anderson snagged Nic Dowd’s shot with 5:12 left. Richard Panik got a shorthanded chance, too, but he also was denied.

AD