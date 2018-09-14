Alex Ovechkin on the first day of Capitals training camp. “I was so impressed with how he came into camp, the shape he came in was tremendous,” new Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

At the news of Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin’s arrival into the world on Aug. 18, Nicklas Backstrom sent a text message to his longtime Capitals teammate.

“What a summer for you,” Backstrom wrote to Alex Ovechkin. “Two of the biggest things in life the same summer.”

After three months of celebrating the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, opening day of Washington’s training camp Friday could’ve been a harsh return to reality. The summer was sweet, but it was also a month shorter than offseasons past. There was less time to heal the bumps and bruises from an extended season, and then there was less time to train for the new one. The impression from social media was that the Capitals just spent their summer guzzling beer in one raucous party or another.

Ovechkin welcomed a first child on top of all of that, so it would’ve been understandable if he wasn’t exactly looking forward to Friday’s conditioning skate test. But as a new season officially commenced with Day One of training camp, Ovechkin looked leaner and happier. The weight of past postseason disappointments had been lifted with June’s triumph. And any concern over his actual weight went away when he appeared to be in even better shape than he was a year ago.

“I was so impressed with how he came into camp. The shape he came in was tremendous,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “It’s something we talked about quite a bit this summer, and I’m really proud of him for how he showed up the last few days in testing and today’s practice. To go along with that was a big smile, and that always pushes guys to be better when one of your leaders is enjoying coming to the rink.”

Ovechkin’s mood seemed to be emblematic of the team’s. Past Stanley Cup winners have fallen victim to sluggish starts to the season following their championship. But if the Capitals were supposed to still feel the wear of their long playoff run, they insisted it was very much the opposite.

“It wasn’t as rusty when you step on the ice,” Backstrom said.

“Maybe they didn’t have enough time to get out of shape,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said.

They also may not have had enough time to heal. Two players — third-line center Lars Eller and top defenseman John Carlson — are already listed as day-to-day with lower-body injuries and weren’t on the ice Friday. Reirden said that was a precautionary move for two veterans and the ailments are relatively minor.

“There are a few guys with bumps and bruises,” forward Tom Wilson said. “Those may carry over a little more than other offseasons because you don’t have as much time to put them all to bed. But hockey players will tell you, most nights you’ve got little things to deal with, but that’s why you’re a pro.”

Right wing T.J. Oshie doesn’t expect the Capitals’ conditioning to be much different from that of other teams. “Even though other guys were training before us, we were still playing and in game shape longer,” he said. As for the perception that the Capitals drank their summer away, he insisted that was exaggerated by social media.

“I’m not going to deny that we had a great time, and we definitely celebrated,” Oshie said. “But it was a lot of times, people would ask me to drink a beer through my shirt. That’s the only beer I drank that day, so you’d think that I’m going crazy but people have actually asked me to do it. You only see that one snapshot and think that’s all that we’ve been doing. . . .

“We’ve had fun, and we’re proud of the accomplishment that we had, and we’re proud to be called Stanley Cup champions. But we seem very refocused here and really eager to start working at doing it again.”

Count Ovechkin in that group. Among the clips of him flopping in a fountain at the Georgetown waterfront was one of him working out in South Florida a few weeks before his son was born. He said “of course” he’s been changing diapers and succinctly described fatherhood as “fun.” MacLellan noticed he was in a “good place mentally,” perhaps relieved the first day of training camp didn’t also come with questions about how he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup yet.

“I mean, it’s gone. Right now, you have to think of some different questions every day, every year. So it’s all on you guys,” Ovechkin said to reporters.

A year ago, Ovechkin was coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, bombarded with scrutiny over his fitness level and the low expectations for the team. “We’re not going to be suck,” he said defensively, perhaps speaking for both his own play and the team’s.

He’ll turn 33 on Monday, and after he came one goal shy of 50 a year ago, that will probably be the bar for him again this year. This year’s message for the team?

“Not suck back-to-back,” he said with his trademark gaptoothed grin.