Philadelphia Flyers’ Carter Hart (79) blocks a shot by New York Rangers’ Ville Meskanen (81) during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves to help the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in exhibition play Thursday night.

Vinni Lettieri, Brett Howden and Vladimir Namestnikov scored in the second period to give New York a 3-0 lead, and Kevin Hayes added an empty netter with 1:35 left in the third. Lettieri opened the scoring with a power play-goal 34 seconds into the second, and Brett Howden connected 34 seconds later at even strength. New York finished the preseason 3-2-1.

Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov and James van Riemsdyk scored in a 1:59 span in the third period to cut it to 3-2. Carter Hart made 14 saves for the Flyers.

Philadelphia (3-3-1) will wrap its exhibition schedule Saturday night at Boston.

DEVILS 5, JETS 3

At Winnipeg, Manitoba, Kyle Palmieri and Sami Vatanen each had a goal and assist and New Jersey beat Winnipeg for its first victory of the preseason.

Andy Greene, Travis Zajac and Damon Severson also scored, and Keith Kinkaid stopped 21 shots. The Devils (1-2-2) will face SC Bern on Monday in Switzerland to finish the preseason, then open the regular season Oct. 6 in Sweden against Edmonton.

Mathieu Perreault, Kyle Connor and Skyler McKenzie scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves. The Jets finished exhibition play 4-3-0.

SENATORS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1

At Chicago, Mike Condon made 27 saves in Ottawa’s victory over Chicago.

Matt Duchene and Max McCormick scored for Ottawa. Jonathan Toews scored for Chicago, and Anton Forsberg made 21 saves.

LIGHTNING 6, PANTHERS 2

At Orlando, Florida, Mathieu Joseph had two goals and an assist in Tampa Bay’s victory over Florida.

Victor Hedman, Yanni Gourde and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist, Alexander Volkov also scored, and Louis Domingue made 35 saves. Juho Lammikko and Frank Vatrano scored for Florida, and Roberto Luongo stopped 26 shots.

