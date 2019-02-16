Linesman Greg Devorski, center, separates Colorado Avalanche left wing A.J. Greer, left, and St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo as they try to fight in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Denver. Both players were assessed a penalty for their actions. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

DENVER — Jake Allen made 32 saves, Vladimir Tarasenko and Zach Sanford scored 57 seconds apart in the third period and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory.

The winning streak is St. Louis’ longest since also winning nine in a row from Oct. 15-Nov. 5, 2002.

Allen has two shutouts this season and 18 overall. St. Louis hasn’t allowed a goal in 127 minutes, 14 seconds.

The Blues outshot Colorado 25-19 through the first two periods, but couldn’t get one past Semyon Varlamov until Tarasenko broke through with his 25th goal at 4:01 of the third.

After Colorado nearly scored at the other end, Sanford scored on an ensuing odd-man rush, tipping Oskar Sundqvist’s pass past Varlamov at 4:58 for his seventh of the season. Tarasenko also assisted on the goal.

Making his second start in a month, Allen then stopped Mikko Rantanen on a break and denied Carl Soderberg at the doorstep.

Varlamov came off for an extra skater with 2:20 left, and Jaden Schwartz scored into an empty net at 18:24.

NOTES: St. Louis LW Alexander Steen was away from the team to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s child. Robby Fabbri played in his place after being a healthy scratch for 10 straight games. ... Blues D Alex Pietrangelo left briefly in the first period after taking a shot off his foot. ... Colorado is 0 for 23 on the power play over its last eight games.

UP NEXT:

St. Louis: At Minnesota on Sunday.

Colorado: Hosts Vegas on Monday night.

