OTTAWA, Ontario — Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 Tuesday night.

Brian Gibbons had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Duclair, Rudolfs Balcers and Magnus Paajarvi also scored.

The Senators won the first of a four-game homestand after going 1-2-0 on a three-game trip through Western Canada.

Ottawa has won its last three home games and outscored those opponents 12-2.

Carter Hutton made 27 saves for Buffalo, which lost its fourth straight.

Coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to New Jersey on Monday, the Sabres completed their three-game road trip 0-3-0. Buffalo is 1-10-1 in its last 12 and 0-11-2 in its last 13 road games.



After a solid first two periods the Senators extended their lead early in the third.

Ottawa took a 3-0 lead on a Balcers power-play goal at 5:54, and less than two minutes later made it 4-0 as Paajarvi scored his 10th of the season off a great passing sequence. It’s the second time in Paajarvi’s career that he reached the 10-goal mark.

Trailing 2-0, the Sabres had a much better second period, but were unable to beat Craig Anderson.

Buffalo’s best opportunities came on the power play, but despite some solid chances, the Sabres could not find the back of the net.

The Senators jumped out to a 2-0, first period lead on goals from Duclair and Gibbons.

Duclair scored at the 17-minute mark, taking a pass down low and beating Hutton with a backhander. With 11 seconds remaining in the period, Gibbons scored Ottawa’s second, tapping in a pass from Christian Jaros.

NOTES: Ottawa was without veterans Zack Smith and Cody Ceci. Both are dealing with injuries. ... Buffalo’s William Borgen made his NHL debut Tuesday.

