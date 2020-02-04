After being nearly invisible on the ice for the first 53 minutes, Ovechkin took complete control of the final seven. His first goal came on his first shot of the night at 13:50, and he scored twice more over the next five minutes — the final goal coming into an empty net before hats rained down from the sea of red.

Ovechkin has 698 career goals, leaving him two away from becoming the eighth player in NHL history to notch 700. He has 40 goals on the season, reaching that mark for the 11th time in his career, and he reclaimed the NHL goal scoring lead. He has 16 goals in his past 10 games, including three hat tricks.

In what was mostly a sloppy, lackluster game, the Capitals (36-13-5) rallied again.

The Kings (19-30-5) entered with one win in their previous seven contests (1-5-1). The Capitals were coming off an emotional, physical 4-3 loss to rival Pittsburgh, with Tuesday’s game an exception in a stretch of Metropolitan Division matchups.

The Kings weren’t giving the Capitals many opportunities, with Washington managing only 12 shots on goal through the first 40 minutes that ended tied at 1. The Kings appeared to take control when Jeff Carter scored his second goal of the game with 8:37 left.

But that’s when Ovechkin took over. He notched his 696th goal at 13:50 before scoring his second of the night off his own rebound 1:10 later and finally a third at 18:14 to give the Capitals a stunning victory.

The game was all Los Angeles until John Carlson tied the score at 1 with 12:35 left in the second period. He sneaked the puck past Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick under the blocker after a pass from Nicklas Backstrom, who collected a sweet backhand pass from Carl Hagelin from the opposite side of the ice.

Carlson, who also assisted on Ovechkin’s last two goals, is one goal away from matching his career best of 15 set in 2017-18. Hagelin is on a seven-game point streak (three goals, four assists) — the first of his career.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made 29 saves and improved to 20-10-4. The only goal he allowed in the opening 40 was a blast by Carter from the left circle that beat him under the glove and over his pad with 4:57 left in the first period.

Holtby’s performance was encouraging for the Capitals, who recalled goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the team’s American Hockey League in Hershey, Pa., on Tuesday morning.

Rookie backup Ilya Samsonov was announced as day-to-day with an upper-body injury after he was hit with a high shot from Ovechkin at Tuesday’s morning skate. He went through some tests in the afternoon and was not cleared to play. The Capitals now have three days before they play their next game Saturday against Philadelphia.

With the postseason nearing, Tuesday also boasted a tweaked look for the Capitals’ blue line after Martin Fehervary was called up from Hershey on Tuesday. With the trade deadline approaching, the Capitals wanted to take a look at the 20-year-old and see how his development is shaping up.

Fehervary originally was teamed with Radko Gudas on the third unit, but as the defensive pairs were shuffled during the game, he got extended playing time on the left side of the second pair with Dmitry Orlov. Fehervary, who replaced Jonas Siegenthaler in the lineup, finished with 19:55 of ice time and contributed on the penalty kill.