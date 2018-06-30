FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Wild’s Tyler Ennis controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis. A person with direct knowledge of the move says Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Ennis and now Montreal Canadiens goaltender Steve Mason were placed on buyout waivers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, June 30, 2018, because the transactions had not been announced. Each player went on unconditional waivers at noon with the purpose of his club buying out his contract. (Jeff Roberson, File/Associated Press)

A person with direct knowledge of the move says Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Ennis and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Steve Mason have been placed on buyout waivers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the transactions had not been announced. Each player went on unconditional waivers at noon with the purpose of his club buying out his contract.

Minnesota saves more than $2.4 million against the $79.5 million salary cap next season by buying out the final year of Ennis’ contract. The 28-year-old, who was due to make $3.65 million and count $4.6 million on the salary cap, had 22 points in 73 games with the Wild after being acquired from Buffalo a year ago.

The Canadiens took on Mason’s salary in a trade with Winnipeg that got them young Finnish forward Joel Armia. Montreal will have a cap hit of just under $1.4 million over the next two seasons for the 30-year-old goaltender, who becomes an unrestricted free agent.

