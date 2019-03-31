Minnesota Wild (36-33-9, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (37-33-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Minnesota in Western Conference play.

The Coyotes are 25-17-4 in Western Conference games. Arizona serves 7.1 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Lawson Crouse leads them averaging 0.8.

The Wild are 21-16-2 on the road. Minnesota has converted on 21 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 49 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Arizona won 4-3. Josh Archibald recorded two goals for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has recorded 46 total points while scoring 14 goals and adding 32 assists for the Coyotes. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 2.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Zach Parise: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.