Winnipeg Jets (46-30-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (39-34-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona takes on Winnipeg in Western Conference play.

The Coyotes are 27-18-4 in Western Conference games. Arizona serves 7.1 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Lawson Crouse leads them averaging 0.8.

The Jets are 21-18-1 in road games. Winnipeg has scored 266 goals and ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 37. In their last meeting on Feb. 24, Arizona won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has recorded 47 total points while scoring 14 goals and adding 33 assists for the Coyotes. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body).

