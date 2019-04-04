Arizona Coyotes (38-34-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (43-30-7, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Vegas in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights are 24-11-5 at home. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.3 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Coyotes are 18-18-4 on the road. Arizona serves 7.1 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Lawson Crouse leads them averaging 0.8. In their last meeting on Feb. 12, Arizona won 5-2. Derek Stepan recorded a team-high 2 points for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has recorded 58 total points while scoring 25 goals and collecting 33 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-4-3, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: Mark Stone: day to day (leg), Nate Schmidt: day to day (leg).

Coyotes Injuries: Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

