DENVER — Colin Wilson scored his first goal in more than a month, Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 shots and the playoff-chasing Colorado Avalanche earned their fourth straight win by holding off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Saturday.

J.T. Compher and Sven Andrighetto also scored. Derick Brassard added an empty-netter for an Avalanche team in the thick of the Western Conference wild-card hunt with seven games remaining. They entered the day a point behind Minnesota for the last spot, with the Wild playing later.

Colorado had an array of forwards step up with All-Star Mikko Rantanen missing the game with an upper-body injury. Wilson came through with his first goal since Feb. 7.

Grubauer kept up his torrid play by winning his fourth straight start. He’s allowed four goals over stretch.

Jonathan Toews and Erik Gustafsson scored for Chicago, and Corey Crawford stopped 21 shots.

DEVILS 2, COYOTES 1

NEWARK, N.J. — Blake Coleman and Pavel Zacha scored in the shootout and New Jersey hurt Arizona’s playoff chances, sending the Coyotes to their fourth straight loss.

Drew Stafford scored in regulation for New Jersey. MacKenzie Blackwood made 23 saves in regulation and stopped five of six chances in the shootout.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper had 31 saves.

The Coyotes had two great chances on a power play in overtime, with Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller each hitting the post.

ISLANDERS 4, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA — Josh Bailey scored twice 1:23 apart in the third period, stopping a 12-game drought and leading the Islanders to the win.

Nick Leddy and Brock Nelson also scored for New York, which had dropped two in a row and three of four overall. Robin Lehner made 22 stops.

The Islanders (43-25-7) moved within a point of idle Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Robert Hagg and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 36 saves.

The Flyers (36-31-8) had won two of three. But the home loss against New York is a big blow to their fleeting chances of rallying to the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

SENATORS 4, OILERS 3, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta — Brady Tkachuk scored 2:09 into overtime for his second goal of the game, lifting Ottawa to the victory.

Bobby Ryan and Brian Gibbons also scored for the Senators (26-43-6), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Ottawa has the fewest points in the NHL with 58.

Alex Chiasson, Connor McDavid and Colby Cave scored for the Oilers (33-34-8), who have lost three of four.

