Massachusetts defenseman Cale Makar (16) controls the puck during the second period in a semifinal against Denver during the Frozen Four NCAA men’s college hockey tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar scored a playoff goal in his NHL debut during Game 3 against Calgary, his favorite childhood team.

Makar zipped through the neutral zone Monday night and beat Flames goaltender Mike Smith with a wrist shot late in the first period to make it 3-0.

The 20-year-old Makar signed a three-year deal with Colorado on Sunday — a day after Massachusetts lost in the Frozen Four championship game.

From Calgary, Makar and his family were big Flames fans. He joked they are “fully Avs converted now.”

Makar, the fourth overall pick by Colorado in 2017, had 49 points for UMass and won the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player. He practiced Monday morning and impressed his new Avalanche teammates.

