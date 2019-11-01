On Friday, the Capitals’ 6-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena was another example of how they can find ways to win. The Capitals (10-2-3) were dominant in the first 11 minutes, opening a 4-0 lead behind Jakub Vrana’s two goals, Brendan Leipsic’s first as a Capital and Chandler Stephenson’s second of the season.

It was the kind of start the Capitals had hoped for, with the team remaining in sync after its longest road trip of the season. Before the Capitals improved to 7-0-1 in their past eight games, forward Tom Wilson said earlier Friday that the trip was a chance for the players to bond, and that led to positive results. They were hoping those good feelings would continue at home, where the Capitals had won just two of their first five games (2-1-2).

With a flurry of high-quality goals, the Capitals got off to the kind of impressive start they were seeking. Vrana got behind the defense a little more than six minutes in and headed straight for Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark. Vrana’s shot beat Ullmark, and the rout was on.

The second goal came from Stephenson at 6:59 — just 42 seconds after Vrana’s tally — on an expertly executed three-on-one. Leipsic soared down the left wing and made a cross-ice pass to Travis Boyd, who dumped the puck to a trailing Stephenson at the front of the net, where he beat Ullmark with ease.

Vrana’s second goal came from the right circle at 9:29, after a pass from the point by defenseman Michal Kempny, who had three primary assists. (Kempny has three goals and five assists in seven games this season.) The final goal of the period came 75 seconds later from Leipsic, who entered the game without a goal despite a handful of high-quality chances.

In an encouraging sign for the Capitals, their shuffled fourth line of Leipsic, Boyd and Stephenson showed chemistry early, even with Nic Dowd (lower body) out of the lineup. Dowd, whom Coach Todd Reirden said is day-to-day, was injured in Washington’s 4-3 overtime win at Toronto on Tuesday. It is uncertain whether he will be ready for the Capitals’ game Sunday night’s against visiting Calgary, but if not, Boyd has been strong as a replacement. After posting two Friday, Boyd has three primary assists in three games with the Capitals since being recalled from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., when Richard Panik (upper body) was put on long-term injured reserve.

The Capitals showed off their offensive prowess in the game’s early moments Friday, but turnovers at the blue line forced goaltender Braden Holtby to make strong saves in the latter half of the first period. Holtby, who had 16 saves in the period, finished with 29. He has continued to be the wall Washington has needed him to be since he let in three goals on three shots against Colorado on Oct. 14. His record over his past six starts is 5-0-1.

Washington slowed in the second period Friday and the Sabres took advantage with a goal from Henri Jokiharju at 10:40, but Buffalo couldn’t get any closer. Tom Wilson, who had two assists, scored his fifth goal of the season at 16:53 to give the Capitals a 5-1 advantage. T.J. Oshie scored the final goal at 13:43 of the third period, a tap-in at the front of the net and his eighth of the season.

