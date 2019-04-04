New York Islanders (46-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (36-32-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads Florida into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 94 points, scoring 34 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Panthers are 20-13-6 on their home ice. Florida has scored 260 goals and is eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 per game. Mike Hoffman leads the team with 35.

The Islanders are 28-17-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 28.8 shots per game. In their last meeting on Nov. 10, Florida won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-three in 80 games played this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Tanner Fritz: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Valtteri Filppula: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.