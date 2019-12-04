Showing an undeniable sense of confidence on the ice, Washington came away with a statement win and asserted its dominance after falling into an early hole. In the span of 3:01 of the first period, the Capitals got goals from Hathaway, Vrana and Carlson to take a two-goal lead that grew as the night unfolded.

Carlson had the primary assist on the first two goals and tallied his third point on a snipe past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones for his ninth goal of the season. He nearly had his 10th goal about midway through the third period, but he was stopped by Aaron Dell. Dell replaced Jones in the San Jose net to start the third period; Jones allowed five goals on 23 shots.

The Capitals (20-4-5) have 45 points — tied for most in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, who have played one fewer game — and are on a four-game winning streak heading into the second half of a back-to-back at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. It was the third straight game the Capitals allowed the first goal before rallying to a win.

The game got ugly late when the Sharks’ Evander Kane hit defenseman Radko Gudas in the head. Kane was assessed a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct. Gudas went to the Capitals’ dressing room and did not return. Losing Gudas would be problematic; Washington only brought six defensemen for its California road trip.

After his three-point outing, Carlson has 40 points (nine goals, 31 assists) in 29 games. The single-season record for points by a Capitals defenseman is 81 by Larry Murphy in 1986-87. Carlson, who is on pace for 113 points, is the first defenseman since Calgary’s Al MacInnis (1990-91) to record 40 points in 29 games — and just the second defenseman since 1979-80.

Carlson has been on a tear all season, with teammates advocating for him to win the Norris as the NHL’s top defenseman mere weeks into the season. His strong two-way game has impressed opposing players and coaches alike.

The Sharks (15-13-1) came into the game with an 11-2-0 record in their past 13 games, but were no match for the highflying Capitals. Washington is still without center Nicklas Backstrom (upper-body injury, day-to-day), but it got back forward Carl Hagelin, who returned from long-term injured reserve after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

With the addition of Hagelin, Washington’s bottom-six forwards were back at full strength. It was also the Capitals’ first game since trading Chandler Stephenson to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. The team has praised its new-look fourth line since the start of the season but hadn’t often been able to get a consistent combination of Hathaway, Nic Dowd and Brendan Leipsic because of injuries, salary cap troubles and a suspension.

That changed Friday when the line was reunited in a 4-3 overtime victory against Tampa Bay; Dowd returned from a hand injury, and Hathaway was back after serving a three-game suspension. That success carried over to a 5-2 victory at Detroit on Saturday and was evident again Tuesday.

Washington’s fourth line was the best line on the ice the entire night, with Dowd registering assists on both of Hathaway’s goals. And Dowd nearly scored early in the first period, but Jones made a stellar save.

After Melker Karlsson scored for San Jose at 2:33 of the first, Hathaway responded with the equalizer at 13:31. Vrana tallied the go-ahead goal 53 seconds later: He was sitting all alone at the front of the net and had plenty of time to get a rebound off the post and score his 13th of the season. Carlson’s goal came at 16:32.

Hathaway’s second gave the Capitals a three-goal lead 2:31 into the middle period, and Vrana capped Washington’s scoring with his second at 16:15. Kane scored for San Jose with 6:53 left in the game, but the Sharks could get no closer. Braden Holtby made 23 saves to get the win.

Vrana continued his hot streak; he has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past five games. The 23-year-old has 14 goals, all at even strength. That is the third-most in the NHL behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Boston’s Brad Marchand, who each have 15.

