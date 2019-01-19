Calgary Flames’ Sam Bennett, bottom left, celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

CALGARY, Alberta — Sam Bennett scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the third period, to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Bennett was sent in on a breakaway by Derek Ryan and fired a quick shot inside the post on Jimmy Howard, before toppling over the Red Wings goaltender at 16:06 of the third.

Sean Monahan, James Neal, Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie — into an empty net — also scored for Calgary. The Pacific Division-leading Flames extended their points streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Calgary was 3 for 3 with the man advantage, with every goal coming from the second power-play unit, which hadn’t produced a goal since Dec. 2.

Dylan Larkin scored twice, and Anthony Mantha and Mike Green also had goals for Detroit, which began a three-game road trip.

Relegated to backup duties lately, Mike Smith made 31 saves for Calgary to improve to 14-9-1. He has won nine of his last 11 decisions. Making his third straight start, Jimmy Howard had 30 stops for Detroit.

Detroit went ahead 4-3 at 8:35 of the third when Gustav Nyquist got behind the Flames defense and, after mishandling the puck, passed it to Larkin, who scored his 20th.

Giordano tied it with 5:57 left, the first of three straight goals for Calgary — followed by Bennett’s go-ahead score and Brodie’s empty-netter.

NOTES: The Flames’ power play is 8 for 14 in the last six games. ... Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau had an assist to extend his points streak to 10 games to tie a career high. ... Travis Hamonic (family illness) returned to the Flames’ lineup after missing two games.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: at Vancouver on Sunday night.

Flames: at Edmonton on Sunday night.

