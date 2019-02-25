Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) skates in on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) as defenseman Connor Murphy (5) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. (David Banks/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have activated two-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion goalie Corey Crawford from injured reserve.

Crawford, who helped Chicago win championships in 2013 and 2015, has been sidelined since Dec. 16 because of his second concussion in two seasons. He is 6-14-2 with a 3.28 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 23 games.

Chicago, which has jumped into playoff contention, visits Anaheim on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks assigned goalie Collin Delia to the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs on Monday, leaving Cam Ward and Crawford as the goalies on the NHL roster. Delia is 6-4-3 with a 3.48 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 15 appearances with Chicago. He agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Blackhawks on Feb. 11.

___

