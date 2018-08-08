CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have announced plans for a public visitation for Hall of Fame forward Stan Mikita on Sunday.

Mikita, who helped lead the Blackhawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup title while becoming one of the franchise’s most revered figures, died Tuesday. He was 78.

The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. Instead of sending flowers, Mikita’s family wants fans to donate to the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Wounded Warrior Project, American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association and Hinsdale Hospital Foundation for AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice.

Mikita spent his entire NHL career with Chicago, spanning 22 seasons. He is the Blackhawks’ career leader for assists (926), points (1,467) and games played (1,394), and is second to Bobby Hull with 541 goals.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports



FILE - In this Jan. 6, 1979, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks’ Stan Mikita serves a penalty outside an already-full penalty box during an NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto. Mikita, who played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise’s most revered figures, has died, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. He was 78. (Julien LeBourdais/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Associated Press)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.