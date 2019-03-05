Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) defends a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks say goalie Cam Ward has a right knee injury and will not participate in hockey activities for seven to 10 days.

Ward was in net for a loss at San Jose on Sunday. He is 14-11-4 with a 3.72 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 30 games.

The Blackhawks — 12th in the Western Conference with 63 points — host Buffalo on Thursday.

Chicago recalled goalie Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 24-year-old rookie has made 15 appearances with Chicago and agreed last month to a contract extension through 2021-22.

Two-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion goalie Corey Crawford recently returned after being sidelined since mid-December because of a concussion.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.