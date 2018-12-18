Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) passes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Sunday Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Crawford left the game with 1:30 left in the first period after the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pile-up. (Matt Marton/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The last-place Chicago Blackhawks will be without one of their top defensemen for a while after they decided to loan Henri Jokiharju to Finland for the upcoming world junior championship.

The 19-year-old Jokiharju has no goals and 11 assists in 32 games in his first NHL season. Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton says he thinks the move will help Jokiharju’s long-term development. The world junior championship runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Blackhawks also activated forward Artem Anisimov and defenseman Gustav Forsling from injured reserve. Anisimov had been sidelined by a concussion, and Forsling was out with a shoulder injury.

Chicago hosts Nashville on Tuesday night. It’s the first game for the Blackhawks since they placed starting goaltender Corey Crawford on IR after he suffered a concussion for the second straight season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.