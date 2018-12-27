New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) celebrates a Devils goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak as Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Boston. The Devils won 5-2. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots for his first NHL victory, Blake Coleman scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Thursday night.

Damon Severson scored 25 seconds into the game and Kyle Palmieri added his team-high 19th goal for the Devils, who won on the road for just the fourth time this season.

Nico Hirschier had a goal and an assist and Andy Greene had a pair of assists as New Jersey got its first win in Boston in five years.

Patrice Bergeron and Chris Wagner scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak had 28 saves.

Severson’s early goal on a wrist shot from the right circle gave the rookie Blackwood a lead the Devils never relinquished.

Blackwood, who was making his second career start, stopped 18 of 19 shots in the second period to help stave off the Bruins.

CAPITALS 3, HURRICANES 1

WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored his 11th goal and John Carlson had an empty-netter as Washington won its third straight game.

Chandler Stephenson added his second goal in three games for the Capitals, winners of 15 of their last 18 games.

Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Metropolitan Division leaders. The Capitals killed all four Hurricanes penalties, including a high-sticking minor on Michal Kempny with 3:46 remaining.

Sebastian Aho scored his team-leading 15th goal in the third period for the Hurricanes, who lost their third out of four games. Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

PENGUINS 5, RED WINGS 2

PITTSBURGH — Phil Kessel scored two power-play goals and Derick Brassard added two scores as Pittsburgh ran its winning streak to four games.

Patric Hornqvist scored his 13th of the season. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each finished with two assists. Crosby has registered points in nine of his last 11 home games and has 24 points in his last 18 games. Matt Murray stopped 27 shots for his fourth straight win since returning from a lower-body injury.

Dylan Larkin extended his career-long, 12-game point streak with his 16th goal of the season for Detroit. Andreas Athanasiou returned from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury and scored his 12th of the season. Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.

