COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have given contract extensions to its three top hockey executives.

The team announced the multi-year extensions Thursday for president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and assistant general manager Bill Zito, who was promoted to associate general manager.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

The Blue Jackets are 238-178-42 since Davidson took over in 2012 and are coming off the first back-to-back playoff appearances in club’s 17-year history.

Kekalainen replaced ?Scott Howson? during the 2012-13 season.

Zito joined the organization in August 2013. He also serves as the general manager of the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Columbus opens training camp Sept. 13.

