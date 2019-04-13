Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (47-31-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Columbus leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Blue Jackets are 22-17-2 at home. Columbus has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 15.4 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 41 goals, adding 28 assists and collecting 69 points. Artemi Panarin has collected 13 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 45 total goals and has totaled 98 points. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 1.4 penalties and 3.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (leg).

