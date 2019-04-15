Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (47-31-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Columbus leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Tampa Bay Lightning in game four.

The Blue Jackets are 31-19-2 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus has converted on 15.4 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 34 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-25 in 82 games played this season. Artemi Panarin has recorded four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Steven Stamkos has recorded 98 total points while scoring 45 goals and totaling 53 assists for the Lightning. Anthony Cirelli has 5 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 1.4 penalties and 3.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (leg).

___

