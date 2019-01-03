ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues acquired goalie Jared Coreau from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for future considerations.

Coreau will report to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League. The 27-year-old goalie was 3-6-2 with a 3.57 goals-against average this season for the San Diego Gulls season in the AHL. He’s 5-9-4 with a 3.74 GAA in 21 career NHL games, all with the Detroit Red Wings.

