NEW YORK — St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn has been fined $1,942 by the NHL for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira.

The league’s department of player safety announced the fine Wednesday. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The cross-check occurred at 9:00 of the third period in the Blues’ 4-1 victory Tuesday night in Edmonton. Dunn was assessed a minor penalty.

