St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Winnipeg Jets (47-30-5, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Blues lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Jets are 25-12-4 at home. Winnipeg leads the the Western Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.9.

The Blues are 12-9-5 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has scored 50 power-play goals, converting on 21.1 percent of chances. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 38 goals, adding 46 assists and recording 84 points. Kyle Connor has collected five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 goals, adding 35 assists and totaling 68 points. David Perron has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body), Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

