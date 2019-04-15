Winnipeg Jets (47-30-5, second in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: St. Louis leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Blues are 24-15-2 at home. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Jets are 13-12-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Winnipeg is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Mark Scheifele with 38. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Jets won the last matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 goals, adding 35 assists and recording 68 points. David Perron has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Scheifele leads the Jets with 38 goals, adding 46 assists and recording 84 points. Kyle Connor has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

Jets Injuries: Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body).

