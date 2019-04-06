Tampa Bay Lightning (61-16-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (49-23-9, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning travel to play the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The Bruins are 16-9-2 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Lightning are 29-9-2 on the road. Tampa Bay has scored 313 goals and is first in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.9 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 44. In their last meeting on March 25, Tampa Bay won 5-4. Stamkos recorded a team-high 4 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-23 in 65 games played this season. David Pastrnak has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Danton Heinen: day to day (illness), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Brad Marchand: day to day (rest), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body).

Lightning Injuries: Victor Hedman: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.