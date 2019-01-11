GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona has placed center Brad Richardson on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, running the Coyotes’ list of missing regulars to six.

Richardson was injured in Arizona’s 4-3 overtime victory over Vancouver on Thursday and the Coyotes said he is week to week.

He joins goalie Antti Raanta, forwards Nick Schmaltz, Michael Grabner, Christian Fischer and defenseman Jason Demers out with injuries.

Richardson, who was limited to 16 games due to injuries in 2016-17, has 11 goals and five assists in 40 games this season.

Schmaltz, acquired from Chicago in a November trade, is out for the rest of the season with a lower-body injury and Raanta may be as well.

