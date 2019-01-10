TD Garden was the home of one frustrated groan after another Thursday night, something the Boston Bruins and their fans have grown accustomed to when the Washington Capitals are in town and Braden Holtby is in net. Thirty-nine pucks hit him and then bounced away, and that soundtrack of lamenting one oh-so-close chance after another told the story of a game the Bruins arguably dominated but the Capitals won, 4-2.

Washington extended its mastery over Boston to 14 straight victories, and the team had Holtby to thank for this latest one. The Capitals are on a three-game winning streak and in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a four-point cushion.

The Bruins controlled play for most of the game, and with the Capitals clinging to a one-goal lead to start the third period, Washington was assessed a bench minor for too many men on the ice, awarding Boston its fifth power play. David Krejci scored to tie the game at 2, and the Capitals were suddenly in jeopardy of losing their first game to the Bruins in nearly five years.

But just 69 seconds after Krejci’s goal, center Nicklas Backstrom calmly made his way down the ice on a rush before placing a shot just under goaltender Jaroslav Halak’s glove to put Washington back up.

The Capitals’ recent run of dominance against the Bruins has confounded even Washington players. Boston’s last win was March 2014, two coaches ago for the Capitals, and though the Bruins struggled in 2015 and 2016, missing the playoffs in back-to-back years, they’ve been among the league’s best teams the past two seasons.

“I don’t know,” Washington captain Alex Ovechkin said before the game. “Maybe luck? I don’t know. It’s a very good opponent, a hard team to play against.”

Holtby has had a lot to do with the streak. He entered Thursday’s game 15-2-0 against the Bruins over his career with four shutouts, a 1.84 goals against average and a .943 save percentage. His first NHL win came against Boston in 2010, and Holtby’s breakout came in a 2012 seven-game playoff series against the Bruins. Just 20 minutes into Thursday’s game, Holtby again established himself as the best player on the ice when these two teams meet.

Holtby had 17 saves at first intermission, and six of those saves were on shots within 20 feet of the net. The Bruins also had two power plays. In a frame Boston dominated — the Capitals had just five shots in the opening period — Holtby was a brick wall in net. Washington got an early lead when winger Jakub Vrana snuck behind Bruins defensemen Torey Krug and John Moore, and T.J. Oshie’s stretch pass sprung him for a breakaway. He scored two goals against Philadelphia two nights ago, and his tally Thursday was his 15th.

As Washington has owned this series of late, some bad blood has built, and the game got progressively feistier. Ovechkin checked Bruins captain Zdeno Chara into the Capitals’ bench in the first period. Then 4:51 into the second period, Boston defenseman Kevan Miller hit Oshie into the boards, and though Oshie was slow to get up, he stayed on the ice for his shift and then a power play shortly after. A concussion spotter pulled him from the game when he returned to the bench, and as Oshie walked to the locker room, he slammed his stick in frustration. He returned to the ice by the end of the second period, apparently passing the concussion protocol.

After Boston’s Brad Marchand instigated a fight with Washington’s Lars Eller in the season-opening meeting between the teams three months ago — Marchand took issue with how Eller celebrated scoring the seventh goal in a 7-0 Washington win — Eller wanted retribution in the second period of Thursday’s game. Marchand declined the fight, and Eller was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty 7:43 into the frame.

The Capitals withstood that power play, but the Bruins managed to crack Holtby when forward Ryan Donato took a pass from Krug and skated up to the right faceoff circle before ripping a wrist shot past Holtby. Washington responded just 39 seconds later; Tom Wilson’s work along the wall set Ovechkin up for his league-leading 31st goal. That gave Washington a 2-1 lead at second intermission, at which point Holtby had a whopping 27 saves through 40 minutes.

As the game got more physical and chaotic, Holtby remained poised in net, pivoting from one post to another as the Bruins launched more than 40 shots at him. Ovechkin’s empty-net goal in the final two minutes sealed it. As the final buzzer sounded, Holtby’s stance in net finally relaxed as TD Garden emptied.