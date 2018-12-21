Goaltender Braden Holtby had extended every which way for nearly 60 minutes, and with the Washington Capitals about to be under siege for the game’s final two minutes, Holtby seemed to have pushed himself a little too far. He winced after falling into yet another split, and the team’s athletic trainer walked onto the ice to check on him. Capital One Arena fell silent with concern for the player who had been this game’s best.

Holtby stayed in net, receiving applause, then stood tall as Washington withstood a late Buffalo Sabres power play. And when the final horn finally sounded Friday night, Holtby was embraced by each of his teammates, who had a lot to thank him for in a 2-1 win. His 36 saves were crucial to the Capitals extending their Metropolitan Division lead to four points.

“He’s a god, and he always saves our [butts],” center Evgeny ­Kuznetsov said.

“I love talking about [Holtby] just because he’s such a great guy on and off the ice,” said forward Tom Wilson, who had the winning goal. “Right from the start here, he kept us in it and shows why he’s a top goalie in the league. He’s pretty fun to have around, saves you a few times. It’s crazy to have a guy back there like that on any given night. We’re pretty lucky.”

Coach Todd Reirden started Kuznetsov’s line against the ­Sabres’ top line, which features star center Jack Eichel. Although both trios got high-quality chances throughout, Reirden seemed to like what he saw from his group, so he played Kuznetsov, Wilson and Jakub Vrana more than any other line at even strength. With the score tied at 1 in the third period, Kuznetsov swiped the puck from Buffalo goaltender Carter Hutton, who had tried to play it behind the net, and fed Wilson in front. Wilson beat Hutton for his 10th goal (in just 15 games) with seven minutes left.

“Whenever the goalie’s behind the net, you just try to get open, just in case,” Wilson said. “And [Kuznetsov] makes a great play and you’ve just got to try and get it there before the goalie gets back in the net. Take those ones, and it was good timing.”

The Capitals’ prolific offense over the past month has made Holtby’s strong play go mostly unnoticed. Washington had scored at least three goals in 14 of its previous 15 games as the team ascended to first place. Holtby had quietly been dominant in that same span: In his previous 11 appearances entering Friday, he had won eight and posted a 2.43 goals against average with a .923 save percentage.

Understudy Pheonix Copley was the Capitals’ starter against the Sabres six days earlier, and perhaps Holtby saw something in that game that led him to challenge Buffalo’s shooters on several plays, being more aggressive than usual as he came out of his net. At one point in the second period, he skated nearly all the way to the blue line to make a sliding stop on Rasmus Ristolainen, who came into the offensive zone on a partial breakaway with Conor Sheary trailing. Holtby managed to stop both.

“I thought I could get there,” Holtby said. “I was thinking I’d kind of have to get down to try and seal the ice and get it out of the blue line there. Once I kind of went to go down, he kind of stopped skating, which was strange. I didn’t really see the second guy coming, so after that you just try and do whatever you can to keep it up.”

It took a puck that bounced off two Capitals en route to Johan Larsson, who then swatted it into the net, to finally beat Holtby and tie the score 9:01 into the third period. With Washington clinging to one-goal lead entering the final frame, Buffalo applied plenty of pressure, handily outshooting the Capitals until Wilson’s winning goal.

“Obviously, he made some good saves for them at the end there, so he was the difference tonight,” Larsson said. “I think we had a lot of chances, and he made some key saves.”

Entering Friday’s game, forward Andre Burakovsky had been a healthy scratch for four straight games, but he skated on the third line beside center Lars Eller and right wing Brett Connolly against the Sabres, his first action in nearly two weeks. Burakovsky’s production — five goals and three assists in 30 games after Friday — has been disappointing, but Reirden said he felt the team was lacking speed without Burakovsky and fellow winger Chandler Stephenson in the lineup during a 2-1 loss Wednesday against visiting Pittsburgh.

Stephenson had been a healthy scratch in that game, and his return Friday was overshadowed by Burakovsky’s. But he made sure he wouldn’t be out of the lineup again anytime soon. The Capitals had allowed six power-play goals in their past three games, including two in their meeting with the Sabres last week. Just 13 seconds after defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler went to the penalty box for tripping, Nic Dowd sprung Stephenson for a shorthanded breakaway for the game’s first goal.

“We know that we can obviously make a difference with our [penalty kill],” Stephenson said. “There was a rough patch there, but we’re still learning and still cleaning some things up. That’s obviously a good one to get for confidence.”

The goal held up for two periods. The Capitals thought they had a second goal on a power play 7:12 into the second frame, when Kuznetsov’s shot appeared to cross the goal line based on the overhead camera angle. But while the NHL’s Situation Room in Toronto initiated a review, the goal was waved off because the referee informed the league that he had blown his whistle to stop play when he lost sight of the puck as it sat on the goal line.

The decision was made in accordance with Rule 31.2, which states that “the referee may deem the play to be stopped slightly before the whistle actually being blown. The fact that the puck may come loose or cross the goal line before the sound of the whistle has no bearing if the referee has ruled that the play had been stopped before this happening.”

That continued a frustrating stretch for the power play, which was 0 for 5 in a loss against Pittsburgh on Wednesday and then 0 for 4 against Buffalo.

Holtby ensured it wouldn’t haunt the Capitals this time.

“He was outstanding all game long,” Reirden said. “We found a way to win, and that’s what good teams do. We dealt with some adversity on a non-goal call and some penalty kills at the end. I like the adversity for our team, and the fact that we were able to come out of here with two points.”